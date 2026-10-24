Two more Irish fighters win medals at World Boxing Under-19 Championships

Reigning European champion John Donoghue joined his brother Jason in the semi-finals. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Two more Irish boxers have secured medals so far on Saturday at the World Boxing Under-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

John Donoghue (70kg) and Kalib Walshe (60kg) won their quarter-final bouts to guarantee at least bronze medals, joining the already qualified Kaysie Joyce (70kg) and Jason Donoghue (65kg)

Reigning European champion John Donoghue joined his brother Jason in the semi-finals with a unanimous decision win over Hungary’s Levente Turos.

The fight ended up being a routine victory for the Olympic BC Mullingar man, as he won every round on the scorecards to earn his third international medal.

Kalib Walshe secured at least a bronze in the 60kg class with a dominant win over Algerian fighter Smail Sahraoui.

The Wexford fighter also won all three rounds on each of the judges’ scorecards, enjoying success both on the back foot and as the aggressor in a superb performance.

Lee Largey Snoddon of Immaculata BC in Belfast exited the tournament on a close split decision in a quarter-final bout against Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan.

Snoddon started well, winning a first round where both fighters were given standing counts, but another count in the final round saw the fight slip away late on.

Team Ireland will look to add to their medal haul later this evening, with Louise Joyce (48kg), Kayleigh Byrne (51kg), Grace Bailey (65kg) and Jason Whelan (75kg) all contesting quarter-finals later tonight.

Updates on the remaining Irish medal fights will follow later tonight.