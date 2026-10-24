Boxing

Two more Irish fighters win medals at World Boxing Under-19 Championships

The Irish team could win as many as eight medals, with four more quarter-final bouts to come later tonight

Reigning European champion John Donoghue joined his brother Jason in the semi-finals. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Reigning European champion John Donoghue joined his brother Jason in the semi-finals. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Ciarán Kirk
Sat Oct 24 2026 - 17:171 MIN READ

Two more Irish boxers have secured medals so far on Saturday at the World Boxing Under-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

John Donoghue (70kg) and Kalib Walshe (60kg) won their quarter-final bouts to guarantee at least bronze medals, joining the already qualified Kaysie Joyce (70kg) and Jason Donoghue (65kg)

Reigning European champion John Donoghue joined his brother Jason in the semi-finals with a unanimous decision win over Hungary’s Levente Turos.

The fight ended up being a routine victory for the Olympic BC Mullingar man, as he won every round on the scorecards to earn his third international medal.

READ MORE

Dan Sheehan’s versatility could be an asset ahead of World Cup

Hurling’s new rules were trialled last night. How did it go?

Racing has feel-good story with Billy Lee a deserving champion jockey

Not even Jim McGuinness could persuade Finnbarr Roarty to stay – that’s a bad omen

Kalib Walshe secured at least a bronze in the 60kg class with a dominant win over Algerian fighter Smail Sahraoui.

The Wexford fighter also won all three rounds on each of the judges’ scorecards, enjoying success both on the back foot and as the aggressor in a superb performance.

Lee Largey Snoddon of Immaculata BC in Belfast exited the tournament on a close split decision in a quarter-final bout against Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan.

Snoddon started well, winning a first round where both fighters were given standing counts, but another count in the final round saw the fight slip away late on.

Team Ireland will look to add to their medal haul later this evening, with Louise Joyce (48kg), Kayleigh Byrne (51kg), Grace Bailey (65kg) and Jason Whelan (75kg) all contesting quarter-finals later tonight.

Updates on the remaining Irish medal fights will follow later tonight.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone