Added Time: Limerick, you’re a. . . champion?

Limerick, you’re a... champion? Feels weird to even say it but it’s true. After all the decades of broken-hearted journeys home from Croke Park, after finding every possible way on every possible day not to do it, Limerick finally ended their 45-year famine.

Pay Nugent is back in situ as we break down what was ultimately a poor All-Ireland final saved by a madcap ending and an incredible story. Why were Galway so flat? How did Mike Casey do so well on Johnny Glynn? Will Limerick dominate for years now or will they even get out of Munster in 2019?

Sean Moran and Keith Duggan join us to break down the final game in the greatest hurling championship.

Manchester City have had the Year-In-A-Life treatment from Amazon Prime. ‘All Or Nothing’ was released last Friday and Pat watched it all so you don’t have to. Or maybe you’ll want to after you hear his verdict on it.

All this on your Monday morning Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

