PGA Championship Round 3 live updates: Rory McIlroy looking to go low on moving day at Quail Hollow

The Leaderboard after Round 2:

-8 J Vegas

-6 M Pavon, M Fitzpatrick, SW Kim

-5 M Homa, S Scheffler

-4 10 players

Others:

-1 Tom McKibbin

+1 R McIlroy

Selected tee times (play delayed due to weather):

13:15 Max Greyserman (US), Sam Burns (US)

13:25 Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US)

14:05 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Brian Harman (US)

16:05 Matt Wallace (Eng), Tom McKibbin (NI)

16:45 Jon Rahm (Spa), Keegan Bradley (US)

18:05 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

19:25 Max Homa (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

19:35 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Si-woo Kim (Kor)

19:45 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Sky Sports are saying that play won’t get under way for another 90 minutes. That’s the bad news. The good is that it’ll be sunshine all the way thereafter - if a little windy.

While we’re waiting for the storms to pass..... Shane Lowry wasn’t the only big name to have a miserable time of it on Friday, three more of the world’s top 10 ranked players - Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka - missing the cut. And Jordan Spieth’s hunt for a career grand slam goes on.

Some big names missed the cut at the PGA Championship ❌ pic.twitter.com/KU6lS7sWEk — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2025

How pleased is Rory with the suspension in play, five minutes before he was due to tee off? Not a lot. Let’s just say, he reacted to the klaxon with some industrial language. Wouldn’t you?

The horn has blown. Tee times will delayed and Rory is less than pleased😂 pic.twitter.com/tQNUejSJOl — Rory Tracker (@RoryTrackr) May 17, 2025

We spoke too soon, we have our second suspension. If only they had weather like Ireland.

The horn blows at Quail Hollow for the second time. 🚨



Weather has halted play this morning — Round 3 is officially suspended. — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 17, 2025

Practice was briefly suspended at Quail Hollow due to a pesky thunderstorm, but we’re good to go, the thunderstorm has passed.

Max Greyserman and Sam Burns get round three under way at 1.15, and 10 minutes later Rory McIlroy, accompanied by Xander Schauffele again, will attempt to produce one of those rounds for the ages to get himself in to contention. Tom McKibbin tees off at 4.05 alongside England’s Matt Wallace.

Bryson DeChambeau at Quail Hollow on Friday. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A 68 on Friday moved Bryson DeChambeau in to contention, Denis Walsh writing about how “golf’s Elon Musk”, who wasn’t always loved, has changed his image to the point where he has become “relatable”. On Friday morning, “he dragged the biggest galleries around the course”. “Do we love him? We love the act. That’s enough.”

[ It looks like love for Bryson DeChambeau at the US PGAOpens in new window ]

Afternoon everyone, welcome to the Irish Times Golf Blog for round three of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow where Jhonattan Vegas remains in pinch-me territory, the Venezuelan two shots clear of Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim on top of the leaderboard.

It’s the first time in his 17-year professional career that Vegas has led a major. Mind you, he might have been another two shots clear only for that double bogey on the 18th, but sure look, that’s golf: coulda, woulda, shoulda.

It was another decidedly tough day at the office for Rory McIlroy who only just made the cut, Denis Walsh looking back on a rollercoaster of a round for the Irish players. Tom McKibbin is safely through but Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power are all heading for home. Ominously, a promising talent you might have heard of has moved up to a share of fifth: Scottie Scheffler.

[ Rory McIlroy fails to catch fire while Jhonattan Vegas maintains lead in US PGAOpens in new window ]

Lowry had an especially frustrating time of it on a course for which he’s never had too much love. “F**k this place,” he roared after he sent his second shot on the 8th hole in to a bunker, the combination of an horrendous lie, after his ball had rolled into a pitch mark, and an ESPN on-course reporter adding to his ire.

[ ‘F**k this place’: Shane Lowry enraged by unfortunate lie at PGA ChampionshipOpens in new window ]