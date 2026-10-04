Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland women’s side have a crucial upcoming play-off against Kazakhstan, with the first tie in Astana and the return leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. If the Irish will make it through, they will face either Belgium or Poland, with the winner of that round travelling to Brazil next summer for the World Cup Finals. - Friday,

Ironman

The World Championships take place in Hawaii at the weekend – with the men’s and women’s competitions taking place together for the first time in several years. Approximately 3,000 men and women will line-up in Kailua-Kona for a 2.4-mile (3.8km) swim, 112-mile (180km) bike ride, and 26.2-mile (42.2km) marathon run. - Saturday, ironman.com

Rugby

The first interpro meeting of the new URC season takes place this weekend, with Munster travelling to Belfast. This is only round three, very early in the season, but both Ulster and Munster could do with a win to establish some momentum for the long road ahead. - Saturday, Premier Sports

MONDAY (October 5th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1am-4am - LPGA Lotte Championship

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Lions @ Panthers

GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Club highlights

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm France v Belgium

SOCCER - BBC 1 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Northern Ireland v Georgia

TUESDAY (October 6th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Falcons @ Saints

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, noon-4.15pm Binche Chimay Binche

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 2.15pm-4.15pm European Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-4pm Tre Valli Varesine

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Scotland v Slovenia

SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Czech Republic

WEDNESDAY (October 7th)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Men’s international - Midnight Argentina v Benin

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-4.45pm European Championship

THURSDAY (October 8th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5.30am-9.30am - LET Korea Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-3.45pm Gran Piemonte

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - League of Ireland - 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda Utd

FRIDAY (October 9th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Buccaneers @ Cowboys

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5.30am-9.30am - LET Korea Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 6am-8am - Stage 1 Tour of Chongming Island

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9am; Channel 4, 6.30pm-7pm - Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s World Cup Qualifier - Noon Kazakhstan v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - UTV - Women’s World Cup Qualifier - 5.30pm Greece v England

RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Newmarket, York & Chepstow

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - FAI Cup Semi-final - 7.45pm Bohemians v Waterford

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Glasgow v Connacht

RUGBY - S4C & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.45pm Dragons v Ospreys

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Leicester v Gloucester

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm West Ham v QPR

SATURDAY (October 10th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5am-9am - LET Korea Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 6am-8am - Stage 2 Tour of Chongming Island

RUGBY - Sky Sports Main Event - Men’s international - 7.10am New Zealand v Australia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9am; Channel 4, 6pm-7.30pm - Sprint & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 9.30am-4.15pm Tour of Lombardy

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Arsenal v Leeds

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm West Brom v Birmingham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus – Championship - 12.30pm Swansea v Norwich

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-4pm Newmarket & York

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3pm Zebre v Edinburgh , 5.30pm Scarlets v Benetton

, 5.30pm SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - FAI Cup Semi-final - 3pm Galway Utd v Derry City

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Chelsea v Bournemouth

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Northampton v Bath , 5.30pm Saracens v Bristol

, 5.30pm IRONMAN - ironman.com from 3.30pm - Hawaii Ironman World Championships

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.30pm Ulster v Munster

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Man Utd v Tottenham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Leinster v Cardiff

SOCCER - Disney Plus - La Liga - 8pm Real Madrid v Villarreal

SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-10.30pm English League highlights

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (October 11th)