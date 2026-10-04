Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
The Republic of Ireland women’s side have a crucial upcoming play-off against Kazakhstan, with the first tie in Astana and the return leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. If the Irish will make it through, they will face either Belgium or Poland, with the winner of that round travelling to Brazil next summer for the World Cup Finals. - Friday,
Ironman
The World Championships take place in Hawaii at the weekend – with the men’s and women’s competitions taking place together for the first time in several years. Approximately 3,000 men and women will line-up in Kailua-Kona for a 2.4-mile (3.8km) swim, 112-mile (180km) bike ride, and 26.2-mile (42.2km) marathon run. - Saturday, ironman.com
Rugby
The first interpro meeting of the new URC season takes place this weekend, with Munster travelling to Belfast. This is only round three, very early in the season, but both Ulster and Munster could do with a win to establish some momentum for the long road ahead. - Saturday, Premier Sports
MONDAY (October 5th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1am-4am - LPGA Lotte Championship
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Lions @ Panthers
- GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Club highlights
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm France v Belgium
- SOCCER - BBC 1 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Northern Ireland v Georgia
TUESDAY (October 6th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Falcons @ Saints
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, noon-4.15pm Binche Chimay Binche
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 2.15pm-4.15pm European Championship
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-4pm Tre Valli Varesine
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Scotland v Slovenia
- SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Czech Republic
WEDNESDAY (October 7th)
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Men’s international - Midnight Argentina v Benin
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-4.45pm European Championship
THURSDAY (October 8th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5.30am-9.30am - LET Korea Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-3.45pm Gran Piemonte
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - League of Ireland - 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda Utd
FRIDAY (October 9th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Buccaneers @ Cowboys
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5.30am-9.30am - LET Korea Championship
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 6am-8am - Stage 1 Tour of Chongming Island
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9am; Channel 4, 6.30pm-7pm - Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s World Cup Qualifier - Noon Kazakhstan v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER - UTV - Women’s World Cup Qualifier - 5.30pm Greece v England
- RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Newmarket, York & Chepstow
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - FAI Cup Semi-final - 7.45pm Bohemians v Waterford
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Glasgow v Connacht
- RUGBY - S4C & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.45pm Dragons v Ospreys
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Leicester v Gloucester
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm West Ham v QPR
SATURDAY (October 10th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5am-9am - LET Korea Championship
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 6am-8am - Stage 2 Tour of Chongming Island
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Main Event - Men’s international - 7.10am New Zealand v Australia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 9am; Channel 4, 6pm-7.30pm - Sprint & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 9.30am-4.15pm Tour of Lombardy
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Arsenal v Leeds
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm West Brom v Birmingham
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus – Championship - 12.30pm Swansea v Norwich
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-4pm Newmarket & York
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3pm Zebre v Edinburgh, 5.30pm Scarlets v Benetton
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - FAI Cup Semi-final - 3pm Galway Utd v Derry City
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Chelsea v Bournemouth
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Northampton v Bath, 5.30pm Saracens v Bristol
- IRONMAN - ironman.com from 3.30pm - Hawaii Ironman World Championships
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.30pm Ulster v Munster
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Man Utd v Tottenham
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.45pm Leinster v Cardiff
- SOCCER - Disney Plus - La Liga - 8pm Real Madrid v Villarreal
- SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-10.30pm English League highlights
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (October 11th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 1am - Las Vegas Brendan Allen v Christian Leroy Duncan
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am Baycurrent Classic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 5am-9am - LET Korea Championship
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 6am-8am - Stage 3 Tour of Chongming Island
- MOTOGP - TNT Sports 2 from 7.15am Grand Prix of Indonesia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am; Channel 4, 5.30pm-7.45pm Singapore Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - Noon Motherwell v Celtic
- SOCCER - UTV & Sky Sports Football – Championship - Noon Southampton v Portsmouth
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 12.30pm-3pm - WTA China Open Final
- GAA - TG4 from 1.45pm Club championships (TBA)
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Premiership - 2pm Aberdeen v St Johnstone
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Premier League - 2pm Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, 4.30pm Liverpool v Man City
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm Hull v Everton
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 2.30pm Eagles @ Jaguars
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3pm Exeter v Newcastle
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 5.30pm Real Betis v Osasuna
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Cagliari v Juventus
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm Match of the Day
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Ravens @ Falcons