Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Racing

A celebrating of jump racing, the Punchestown Festival takes place from Tuesday to Saturday at the Co Kildare racecourse. There are 12 Grade one races scheduled over the five days, including the Champion Chase on Tuesday, Gold Cup on Wednesday, Champion Stayers Hurdle on Thursday and Champion Hurdle on Friday. - Tuesday-Saturday, RTÉ

GAA

Last season, Meath knocked Dublin out of the Leinster senior football championship, before falling to Louth in the decider. At the weekend, the reigning champions will face Dublin at the semi-final stage in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. It is a big, big game for both sides. - Saturday, GAA+

Rugby

Last year, Northampton shocked Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin. On Saturday, Leinster face Toulon at the same stage of the competition at the Aviva Stadium. The French side are struggling in the Top 14, but recorded a stunning win in the quarter-final in Glasgow. - Saturday, Premier Sports

MONDAY (April 27th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 2 Tour of Turkey

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports, 1pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Brentford

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (April 28th)

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-12.45pm, 2.15pm-6pm, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

RACING - RTÉ 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm Punchestown

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 7.45pm Southampton v Ipswich Town

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & Amazon Prime - Champions League Semi-final - 8pm PSG v Bayern Munich

WEDNESDAY (April 29th)

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports, 10am-1pm, 2.15pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 4 Tour of Turkey

RACING - RTÉ 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm Punchestown

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 7pm Arsenal v Leicester City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Scottish Premier League - 7pm Glasgow City v Celtic

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Semi-final - 8pm Atletico Madrid v Arsenal

THURSDAY (April 30th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Turkish Airlines Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 5 Tour of Turkey

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 3pm-6pm - LPGA Riviera Maya Open

RACING - RTÉ 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm Punchestown

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-midnight Cadillac Championship

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Aberdeen Premier League

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Conference League Semi-final - 8pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Castleford

FRIDAY (May 1st)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - Super Rugby - 8.05am Hurricanes v Crusaders

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.50pm, 2.15pm-6pm, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports, 10am-1pm, 2.15pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 10.35am Waratahs v Western Force

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Turkish Airlines Open

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 6 Tour of Turkey

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 2pm-4.30pm Newmarket

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 3pm-6pm - LPGA Riviera Maya Open

RACING - RTÉ 2, 4pm-7.05pm Punchestown

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-midnight Cadillac Championship

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5pm - Practice & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Premiership - 7.45pm Livingston v Aberdeen

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Leeds Utd v Burnley

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - League of Ireland - 8pm Bohemians v Derry City

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Leeds v Wakefield

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm St Helens v York

SATURDAY (May 2nd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - Super Rugby - 5.35am Fijian Drua v Highlanders , 8.05am Moana Pasifika v Blues , 10.35am Reds v Brumbies

, 8.05am , 10.35am CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 9.30am-11.30am - Stage 7 Tour of Turkey

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-1pm, 7pm-10pm; BBC 1, 2.15pm-4.30pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.15pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm Turkish Airlines Open

UFC - TNT Sports 1 from noon - Perth Jack Della Maddalena v Carlos Prates

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - Noon Manchester Utd v Brighton

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-4pm Newmarket

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s Champions League Semi-final - 2pm OL Lyonnes v Arsenal

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Irish Cup Final - 2.30pm Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

RACING - RTÉ 1, 3pm-5.45pm Punchestown

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Wigan v Bradford , 6pm Catalans v Leigh , 8pm Huddersfield v Warrington

, 6pm , 8pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup Semi-final - 3pm Leinster v Toulon

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 3.30pm-6pm - WTA Madrid Open Final

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4pm - Sprint & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Cadillac Championship

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup Semi-final - 5.30pm Ulster v Exeter

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Arsenal v Fulham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig

GAA - GAA Plus - Leinster SFC - 7pm Dublin v Louth

SOCCER - Disney Plus - La Liga - 8pm Osasuna v Barcelona

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 9.30pm-0.30am - LPGA Riviera Maya Open

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.35pm-10.35pm The Saturday Game

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (May 3rd)