Kellie Harrington wins in style on return to National Stadium and advances to 60kg final

Kellie Harrington made a successful return to the National Elite Championships with a unanimous decision win over Zara Breslin at the National Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Now 36, the St Mary’s BC fighter retired from boxing two years ago after winning her second Olympic gold medal, but announced her comeback to the ring last October ahead of the national championships.

The win ensures that Harrington will return to the National Stadium for the 60kg final, the same class which she dominated nationally and internationally before her hiatus.

Having fought twice in Portugal last month, Harrington showed no signs of ring rust and started the first round comfortably in control of the action.

The signature skills were on show straight away, as Harrington switched stances and used her jab to control distance, before underlining her command of the round with a strong right hand just before the bell.

Although Breslin started more positively in the second, the Olympic champion quickly prised back control, scoring with clean single shots and making her opponent hesitate with feints.

Both boxers started the final round at a high tempo and at short range, with Breslin scoring some good shots to the head, while Harrington landed heavy blows downstairs.

Zara Breslin (red) with Kellie Harrington (blue). Photograph: Inpho/Dan Clohessy

In the most entertaining session of the bout, Harrington displayed great footwork, pivoting around her opponent to win back the centre of the ring when stuck on the ropes, as well as showing plenty of enthusiasm to bite down on her gumshield and trade punches.

That helped seal a 5-0 unanimous decision victory for the Dublin boxer, marking her first competitive win on Irish soil since 2024.

The performance was made more impressive by the opposition – Tramore BC’s Breslin has faced Harrington in two previous national finals, and was a national senior champion at just 18 in another weight class.

2026 National Elite Championships, National Stadium, Dublin 10/1/2026. Kellie Harrington celebrates after victory. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Clohessy

She will now face fellow Dub and reigning champion, Kellie McLoughlin of St Catherine’s BC, who claimed the title in Harrington’s absence.

Meanwhile, 2025’s world championships bronze medallist Grainne Walsh, also of St Mary’s BC in Tallaght, claimed a 4-1 win over European U23 bronze medallist Ava Henry in the 65kg semi-finals.

Double Olympian and former Commonwealth Games champion Michaela Walsh advanced to the 57kg final with a unanimous decision victory, as she seeks to add to her record 13 National Elite titles.

The National Stadium will play host to the remaining semi-finals on Friday, before the finals are contested on Saturday night at 6pm.

