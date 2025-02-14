Roses are red, violets are blue, oh Michael Noonan, Rovers love you

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

There’s a fair chance that a certain Shamrock Rovers player was inundated with cards this morning inscribed with ditties along the lines of “roses are red, violets are blue, ooooooh Michael Noonan, we love you”. As Gavin Cummiskey tells us, the 16-year-old became the youngest scorer in the history of European club competition when his goal on his debut for Rovers gave them a 1-0 win away to Molde in the first leg of their Conference League tie on Wednesday evening.

Not that Rovers have much time to celebrate. On Sunday they open their league campaign with a game against their old buddies Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium, the attendance expected to be around the 30,000 mark. That will add to the “feelgood vibes around the league” writes Gavin in his preview of the season, Gavin also profiling the Premier Division’s 10 managers.

In rugby, Albert Heenop brings a ‘View From South Africa’, arguing that the Six Nations can hardly lay claim to the tag of “rugby’s greatest championship” when it doesn’t include the Springboks. Bringing them in to the tournament would, he says, “take Six Nations warfare to a whole new level”. John O’Sullivan, meanwhile, previews Leinster’s URC meeting with a resurgent Ospreys this evening when their unbeaten record this season will be put to the test.

In Gaelic games, former Dublin footballer Noel McCaffrey writes in support of Clontarf GAA club’s motion to Congress which proposes making it a requirement for players to play at least four club games early in the season to be eligible to play intercounty championship in the same season. County players having no involvement whatsoever with their clubs, he says, threatens to undermine the very essence of the GAA.

In boxing, Johnny Watterson reflects on the tragic death of John Cooney following his bout with Welshman Nathan Howells in Belfast, a loss that adds to the “sobering history” of the sport. An estimated 500 fighters have died since it was formalised in 1884, but boxing won’t change, “it will remain dangerous”.

In light of the discovery of 20 horses, including seven Irish thoroughbreds, being illegally smuggled out of Dover in December and found in “horrific conditions”, Brian O’Connor looks again at racing’s failure to deal with the issue of what happens horses when their careers are over.

And in golf, Philip Reid reviews “five hot putters for 2025”, advising you not to be confused “by the different hosels: the double bend, the plumber neck, the centre-shaft, the slant neck”. For some of us, he might as well have been talking Swahili, but those of you who want to “putt your best foot forward” will understand.

TV Watch: Following Lara Gillespie’s brilliant success on Thursday, when she won the elimination race title, there’s more from cycling’s European Track Championships on Eurosport 2 today (5.15pm). This evening, Leinster are away to Ospreys in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 1, 7.35), Shelbourne open the defence of their Premier Division title against Derry City (Virgin Media Two, 7.45) and Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League (Sky Sports, 8.0).