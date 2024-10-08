Skipper Paul Stirling stars with bat as Ireland secure ODI victory over South Africa

Ireland captain Paul Stirling top-scored with 88 off 92 deliveries in the victory over South Africa. Photograph: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland claimed just their second ODI victory over South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Monday night as half-centuries from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector contributed to a 69-run consolation triumph in the final game of the One-Day International series.

South Africa had won the first two meetings to render this third ODI a dead rubber but Ireland made a better fist of it with the bat on Monday, amassing 284 for nine after a couple of sub-200 totals.

Captain Stirling top-scored with 88 off 92 deliveries and Tector made a quick-fire 60 off 48 balls, while there were crucial cameos from Andy Balbirnie (45), Curtis Campher (34) and Lorcan Tucker (26).

Lizaad Williams’s four for 56 included three wickets in an over as Ireland fell away at the back end but their score looked a winning one when the Proteas lurched to 10 for three in reply.

Jason Smith lashed four sixes and nine fours in his 91 off 93 balls in just his second ODI but he was penultimate man out, holing out to Graham Hume, who finished with three for 29.

Craig Young collected three for 40 after Mark Adair had chipped in with two of the first three wickets to fall as South Africa were all out for 215 in 46.1 overs.