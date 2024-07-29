Olympics, Day 3 live updates: Hockey, rowing, swimming, sailing, boxing, rugby and Eventing

GOAL, 11 mins: Ireland have gone a goal behind in their hockey pool game against Australia, Corey Weyer the scorer. Ireland 0 Australia 1

Here’s how to plan your day around the Irish athletes competing in the Olympics

9am Men’s Hockey, Pool B, Ireland v Australia

9.30am start Equestrian – Eventing Show-jumping – team and individual, Aoife Clarke, Susie Berry, Austin O’Connor

10am Rowing, Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls (LW2x), Margaret Cremen & Aoife Casey, repechage 1/2 – first three in rep will qualify for semi-finals

10.06am Swimming, Women’s 400m IM, Ellen Walshe (heat 2/2)

10.19am Swimming, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Danielle Hill (heat3/5)

10.58am Swimming, Men’s 800m Freestyle, Daniel Wiffen, (heat 4/4)

11.05pm Sailing, Men’s Skiff, race 4, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove

11.57pm Sailing, Men’s Skiff, race 5, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove

12.49pm Sailing, Men’s Skiff, race 5, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove

2.30pm Women’s Rugby Sevens, Pool B, Ireland V Australia

2.30pm Canoe Slalom, Men’s C1 semi-final, Liam Jegou

2.46pm Boxing, Women’s 60kg, Round of 16, Kellie Harrington V Allesia Mesiano (ITA)

7pm start Women’s Rugby Sevens, Placing & knockout matches

7.30pm Swimming, Women’s 400m IM final, Ellen Walshe, *dependent on progression

7.57pm Swimming, Women’s 100m Backstroke semi-final, Danielle Hill, *dependent on progression

8.10pm or later Badminton, Men’s Singles, Group P, Nhat Nguyen V Prince Dehal (NEP)

8.25pm Swimming, Women’s 100m Breaststroke final, Mona McSharry

Next into the boxing ring this afternoon is defending lightweight champion Kellie Harrington who faces Italy’s Alessia Mesiano in the last 16. Mesiano was a lightweight world bronze medallist in 2022 and comes into the fight with one victory already under her belt in Paris; a 4-1 victory over a Turk in the preliminary round. The duo have met once before, in an Ireland v Italy international in Belfast in 2021 which Harrington won 5-0.

Following his brilliant win in his opening game on Saturday Badminton double Olympian Nhat Nguyen will face Prince Dehal of Nepal in his second group game tomorrow night.

🏑 | HOCKEY



Ireland are in action in their second Pool B game this morning where they face Australia at 9am 🤩#TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5KpX8ogI6F — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 29, 2024

The Ireland women’s Sevens rugby team face gold medal favourites Australia at the Stade de France this afternoon (1.30, Irish time) in their final Pool game. The Irish team lost to GB but beat South Africa and even if they lose will hope to qualify for the quarter-finals at one of the two best third placed teams in the pools.

In Canoe Slalom double Olympian Liam Jegou returns to action when he goes in the semi-final of the men’s C1 at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. 16 paddlers will each get just one run down the 250m course with the top 12 gaining a spot in the Olympic final. Clare man Jegou, who qualified in 16th place will be the first to take on the course and try and post a strong time when the event starts at 2.30pm.

In the morning swimming session at the La Defense three Irish swimmers will feature. Dubliner Ellen Walshe will contest the heats of her favoured event, the women’s 400m Individual Medley, in which she swam a new Irish record of 4:37.18 last month. Danielle Hill will race in the heats of the women’s 100m backstroke, an event in which she became the first Irishwoman to break the minute mark in last May.

Reigning world champion Daniel Wiffen will make his first appearance at these Games when he lines up in the heats of the men’s 800m freestyle; he is the third fastest entrant on a time of 7:39.19.

In Sailing, after their impressive win in race three on Sunday Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove return to the water in Marseilles for races four, five and six of the men’s Skiff.

Morning and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the Olympic Games. Team Ireland will be in action across nine sports in Paris today. John O’Sullivan here, again, this time to blog the Olympics. I know it’s shameless!

Double world champion Daniel Wiffen starts his Games in the 800m heats at 10am while Mona McSharry goes in the 100m Breaststroke final this evening after a superb performance in last night’s semi-final.

The men’s hockey team get day three underway when they play Australia in their second pool game, having lost the opener 2-0 to Belgium. We will be keeping an eye on that game which starts at 9.0am, Irish time.

In Equestrian pursuits the Eventing team of Susie Berry and Austin O’Connor with Aoife Clarke now replacing Sarah Ennis, will contest the third and final element of their competition when they go in the show jumping at the Palace of Versailles. They lie eighth overall in the team event.

O’Connor is 14th individually after his impressive cross country test. The final day will feature the team show jumping phase in the morning, followed by a second round of jumping for the top 25 combinations, after which the individual medals will be decided. The Corkman is within striking distance of a top 10 finish.

One Irish rowing crew will be back on the water; women’s lightweight double Mags Cremen and Aoife Casey race in the repechages of their event, and must finish in the top three to advance to the semi-finals.