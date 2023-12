Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Mosconi Cup

The Ryder Cup of pool, the annual nine-ball tournament takes place this week at Alexandra Palace in London. This year’s event is the 30th anniversary of the contest – which involves teams representing Europe and the United States. – Sky Sports, Wed-Sat

Champions Cup

The premier club rugby competition begins again this weekend, with 12 matches taking place between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. The 24 clubs have been divided into four pools of six. There are eight teams each from England and France, all four from Ireland, two from South Africa, and one each from Scotland and Wales. The defending champions are La Rochelle, who host last season’s finalists Leinster in their first game. – TNT Sports, RTÉ & UTV, Dec 8th-May 25th

European Cross Country Championships

The 29th edition of the competition will take place at Laeken Park in Brussels on Sunday afternoon. Ireland has a proud history in the European Cross Country Championships, beginning in the first staging in 1994 when Cavan’s Catherina McKiernan won the women’s senior title. Last year in Piemonte, Ireland claimed a record five medals. – RTÉ & BBC, Sunday

MONDAY (Dec 4th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Kansas City @ Green Bay

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Torino v Atalanta

SOCCER – ITV4 – FA Cup, 2nd round – 7.45pm AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Celta Vigo v Cádiz

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm – 2nd T20 Women: New Zealand v Pakistan

TUESDAY (Dec 5th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Celtics @ Pacers ; 3am Pelicans @ Kings

; 3am NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Cincinnati @ Jacksonville

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – German Cup – 5pm Kaiserslautern v Nuremberg

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 5pm Magdeburg v Fortuna Düsseldorf

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s Nations League – 6pm Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Wolverhampton v Burnley

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s Nations League – 7.45pm Scotland v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Luton v Arsenal

WEDNESDAY (Dec 6th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Knicks @ Bucks ; 3am Suns @ Lakers

; 3am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 1pm – 1st T20 Women: India v England

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm-11pm Mosconi Cup

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 5pm – 2nd ODI West Indies v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Bundesliga – 5pm Bayer Leverkusen v SC Paderborn

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Bundesliga – 5pm Saarbrücken v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Sheffield Utd v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm Hearts v Rangers

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Man Utd v Chelsea

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Lyon

THURSDAY (Dec 7th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – Midnight Magic @ Cavaliers ; 3am Nuggets @ Clippers

; 3am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm World Champions Cup

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm-11pm Mosconi Cup

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 7.30pm Brest v Strasbourg

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Everton v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Tottenham v West Ham Utd

FRIDAY (Dec 8th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am New England @ Pittsburgh

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm World Champions Cup

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm-11pm Mosconi Cup

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Napoli

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Coventry City v Birmingham City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Montpellier v Lens

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Champions Cup – 8pm Glasgow v Northampton

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – Champions Cup – 8pm Connacht v Bordeaux Bègles

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 8pm ASM Clermont v Edinburgh

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Valencia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-11.30pm Grant Thornton Invitational

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm – 3rd T20 Women: New Zealand v Pakistan

SATURDAY (Dec 9th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 1am Warriors @ Thunder

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – Noon Man City v Aston Villa

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 Premier League 12.30pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sunderland v West Brom

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Shoot-out

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 1pm – 2nd T20 Women: India v England

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Challenge Cup – 1pm Black Lion v Gloucester

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Alavés v Las Palmas

RACING – ITV4, 1.10pm-4.05pm; Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown

RUGBY – TNT Sports 3 – Champions Cup – 2pm Toulon v Exeter ; 4.15pm Toulouse v Cardiff

; 4.15pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Manchester Utd v Bournemouth

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Real Betis v Real Madrid

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Champions Cup – 3.15pm Bath v Ulster ; 5.30pm Bulls v Saracens ; 8pm Bristol v Lyon

; 5.30pm ; 8pm CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 5pm – 3rd ODI West Indies v England

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 5pm Atalanta v AC Milan

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports – Champions Cup – 5.30pm Munster v Bayonne

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Villarreal v Real Sociedad ; 8pm Mallorca v Sevilla

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm-11pm Mosconi Cup

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Grant Thornton Invitational

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Inter Milan v Udinese

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Nantes

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Dec 10th)