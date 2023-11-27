IFI wins first prize at the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland’s 20th Annual Energy Awards

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has been awarded first prize in the “Leadership in Public Sector Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency” category at the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland’s 20th Annual Energy Awards ceremony recently held in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Since 2009, IFI has improved its energy efficiency by 44.5 per cent with a climate action programme that embraced extensive staff engagement including the development of a national “Green Teams” network, installation of 18 solar PV systems, decarbonisation of fleet through 52 electric vehicles and development of a national EV charging network at 32 locations. This year at the Seai energy awards there were 114 applications, 40 finalists, who collectively reduced energy consumption by 16 per cent saving €50 million in energy spend. The renewable energy produced by the 2023 entrants is equivalent to powering over 400,000 homes per year.

Brian Beckett, director at IFI, said: “We are grateful to be among Ireland’s leading businesses and State agencies in decarbonisation. We work on nature conservation – protecting and managing our fish populations and their habitats today.

“The commitment and leadership shown by our Board and senior leadership team matched by the ambition and creativity of our Green Teams will ensure we reach and exceed our decarbonisation targets to 2030 and beyond.

“We’re convinced that creativity, collaboration, partnership and innovation are the keys to unlocking a sustainable future for all and we welcome all opportunities to work with those who have common goals in this critical area.”

With the angling season for tagged Atlantic bluefin tuna closing earlier this month two rare recaptures were recorded throughout the season.

The first was tagged and released by skipper Adrian Molloy in October 2020 in Donegal Bay. Three years later, the same fish was caught in September 2023 off the north-east coast of Spain.

The second bluefin was originally tagged and released by skipper Tony Santry in August 2023 off the Kerry coast – and recaptured just 22 days later in September 2023 off the west French coast. This bluefin had travelled a distance of 750km in three weeks, data showed.

Recreational angling for Atlantic bluefin tuna is technically prohibited in Ireland. However, under the Tuna Chart programme – authorised charter skippers can catch – tag and release bluefin during the open season, with the help of anglers, as ‘citizen scientists’, on board.

This scientific tuna fishery targets the largest tuna species to collect information on their sizes, where and when they occur in Irish waters.

The largest tuna tagged to date in the programme was 2.75m long, and weighed an estimated 372kg.

In 2022, 382 Atlantic bluefin tuna were caught, tagged, and released around the Irish coast by authorised skippers who provide expertise to the programme and can charge anglers for bluefin trips on their vessels.

Measuring, tagging and releasing bluefin tuna is carried out in the water alongside the boat, which progresses slowly at speeds of 2-3 knots, to ensure the fish remains in the best possible condition.

Bluefin are caught in area that extends from approximately 1km from the shore out to a maximum of about 20 km. Dr William Roche of IFI, said: “To date, 1,619 bluefin have been tagged by skippers along the north west, west and south coast of Ireland since the Tuna Chart programme – an inter-agency Government research initiative – started in 2019.”

The final match of the season for Lucky Anglers’ Club members took place on Gill’s Pond in Ballinakill, Co Laois where fishing was tough with only a few silverfish caught but the enthusiasm was mighty.

Throughout the league running from February to November matches have been on venues including the East Clare Lakes of Doon, Bridget, Killgory, Graney and accessible venues of the Shannon around Portumna.

The winner of the Lucky Anglers’ Club member’s league of 2023 is Piotr Poprawski followed by Damien Zrałek and just a few points behind Tomasz Brus.

As a member of NCFFI, the club welcomes like-minded individuals to join them in their fishing pursuits. Contact Tomasz at brustomash@gmail.com.