Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Basketball

The Ireland men’s team begin their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifiers campaign away against Croatia on Wednesday. It will be followed by a trip to Luxembourg next week, before return fixtures over the following weeks. TG4 will broadcast all four group ties, with only the top team in the group securing qualification for FIBA EuroBasket 2025. – Wednesday, TG4

Women’s World Cup

It may be the ninth edition of the tournament, but it’s the first for the Republic of Ireland. Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four, and all games will be shown live here in Ireland – though the time-difference means many will kick-off during the small hours. First up for the Republic of Ireland is Australia on Thursday at the relatively respectable hour of 11am (irish-time). – RTE, BBC & UTV, July 20th to August 20th.

UFC

A year after a bad knee injury, Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London at the weekend, with the Englishman facing Poland’s Marcin Tybura at the O2 Arena. The other big fight on the night is Molly McCann’s flyweight clash with Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko. McCann recently revealed she is related to Katie Taylor. The preliminary card on the bout includes 29-year-old Shauna Bannon, from Tallaght in Dublin, making her UFC debut against Brazilian Bruna Brasil. – Saturday, BT Sport

MONDAY (July 17th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-6pm – Practice range British Open

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm World Matchplay

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 18th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-6pm – Practice range British Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-5pm; ITV4, 1pm-5.05pm; TG4, 1.05pm-5.10pm – Stage 16 Tour de France

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm – 3rd Women’s ODI England v Australia

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 6pm Maccabi Haifa (4) v Hamrun Spartans (0)

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight World Matchplay

WEDNESDAY (July 19th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-6pm – Practice range British Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 4th Test, D1 England v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm; ITV4, 11.15am-5pm; TG4, 11.10am-5pm – Stage 17 Tour de France

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 4pm Valmiera (1) v Olimpija Ljubljana (2) ; 7pm Swift Hesperange (1) v Slovan Bratislava (1)

; 7pm SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 5pm Dinamo Tbilisi (1) v FC Astana (1)

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight World Matchplay

BASKETBALL – TG4 from 7.15pm – Men’s Eurobasket pre-qualifier Croatia v Ireland

THURSDAY (July 20th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm British Open

SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 8am New Zealand v Norway

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D2 England v Australia

SOCCER – RTE 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 11am Australia v Rep of Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5.15pm; ITV4, 1pm-5pm; TG4, 1.35pm-5.15pm – Stage 18 Tour de France

CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 West Indies v India

RACING – TG4, 5.15pm-8.30pm Killarney

SOCCER – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm World Matchplay

GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1am Barracuda Championship

FRIDAY (July 21st)

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 3.30am Nigeria v Canada

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s World Cup – 6am Philippines v Switzerland

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm British Open

SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am Spain v Costa Rica

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D3 England v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 1pm-5pm; TG4, 1.30pm-4.55pm – Stage 19 Tour de France

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Hungarian Grand Prix

CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D2 West Indies v India

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm World Matchplay

GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights

SOCCER – RTE 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1am Barracuda Championship

SATURDAY (July 22nd)

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 2am US v Vietnam

SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 8am Zambia v Japan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-8pm British Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D4 England v Australia

SOCCER – RTE 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 10.30am England v Haiti

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am – Practice & qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-4.30pm; ITV4, 12.30pm-4.30pm; TG4, 12.20pm-4.50pm – Stage 20 Tour de France

SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 1pm Denmark v China

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.20pm-4pm Newbury & Market Rasen

RACING – RTE 1, 1.50pm-4.40pm The Curragh

RUGBY – LEAGUE BBC 1 – Challenge Cup Semi-final – 2.30pm St Helens v Leigh Leopards

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D3 West Indies v India

CAMOGIE – RTE 2 – All-Ireland Semi-finals – 3.30pm Tipp v Waterford ; 5.30pm Cork v Galway

; 5.30pm SOCCER – RTE 2, 7.20pm-7.50pm Women’s WC highlights

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm World Matchplay Semi-finals

UFC – BT Sport 1 from 8pm – London Molly McCann v Julija Stoliarenko; Tom Aspinall v Marcin Tybura

GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights

GAA – RTE 1, 9.45pm-11.25pm Up for the Match

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm Barracuda Championship

SOCCER – Sky Showcase – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Chelsea v Brighton

SUNDAY (July 23rd)