Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Basketball
The Ireland men’s team begin their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifiers campaign away against Croatia on Wednesday. It will be followed by a trip to Luxembourg next week, before return fixtures over the following weeks. TG4 will broadcast all four group ties, with only the top team in the group securing qualification for FIBA EuroBasket 2025. – Wednesday, TG4
Women’s World Cup
It may be the ninth edition of the tournament, but it’s the first for the Republic of Ireland. Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four, and all games will be shown live here in Ireland – though the time-difference means many will kick-off during the small hours. First up for the Republic of Ireland is Australia on Thursday at the relatively respectable hour of 11am (irish-time). – RTE, BBC & UTV, July 20th to August 20th.
UFC
A year after a bad knee injury, Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London at the weekend, with the Englishman facing Poland’s Marcin Tybura at the O2 Arena. The other big fight on the night is Molly McCann’s flyweight clash with Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko. McCann recently revealed she is related to Katie Taylor. The preliminary card on the bout includes 29-year-old Shauna Bannon, from Tallaght in Dublin, making her UFC debut against Brazilian Bruna Brasil. – Saturday, BT Sport
MONDAY (July 17th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-6pm – Practice range British Open
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm World Matchplay
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (July 18th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-6pm – Practice range British Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-5pm; ITV4, 1pm-5.05pm; TG4, 1.05pm-5.10pm – Stage 16 Tour de France
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm – 3rd Women’s ODI England v Australia
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 6pm Maccabi Haifa (4) v Hamrun Spartans (0)
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight World Matchplay
WEDNESDAY (July 19th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-6pm – Practice range British Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 4th Test, D1 England v Australia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm; ITV4, 11.15am-5pm; TG4, 11.10am-5pm – Stage 17 Tour de France
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 4pm Valmiera (1) v Olimpija Ljubljana (2); 7pm Swift Hesperange (1) v Slovan Bratislava (1)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 5pm Dinamo Tbilisi (1) v FC Astana (1)
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight World Matchplay
- BASKETBALL – TG4 from 7.15pm – Men’s Eurobasket pre-qualifier Croatia v Ireland
THURSDAY (July 20th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm British Open
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 8am New Zealand v Norway
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D2 England v Australia
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 11am Australia v Rep of Ireland
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5.15pm; ITV4, 1pm-5pm; TG4, 1.35pm-5.15pm – Stage 18 Tour de France
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 West Indies v India
- RACING – TG4, 5.15pm-8.30pm Killarney
- SOCCER – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm World Matchplay
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1am Barracuda Championship
FRIDAY (July 21st)
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 3.30am Nigeria v Canada
- SOCCER – UTV – Women’s World Cup – 6am Philippines v Switzerland
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm British Open
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am Spain v Costa Rica
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D3 England v Australia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 1pm-5pm; TG4, 1.30pm-4.55pm – Stage 19 Tour de France
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Hungarian Grand Prix
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D2 West Indies v India
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm World Matchplay
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights
- SOCCER – RTE 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30pm-1am Barracuda Championship
SATURDAY (July 22nd)
- SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 2am US v Vietnam
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 8am Zambia v Japan
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-8pm British Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D4 England v Australia
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 10.30am England v Haiti
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am – Practice & qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-4.30pm; ITV4, 12.30pm-4.30pm; TG4, 12.20pm-4.50pm – Stage 20 Tour de France
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 1pm Denmark v China
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.20pm-4pm Newbury & Market Rasen
- RACING – RTE 1, 1.50pm-4.40pm The Curragh
- RUGBY – LEAGUE BBC 1 – Challenge Cup Semi-final – 2.30pm St Helens v Leigh Leopards
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D3 West Indies v India
- CAMOGIE – RTE 2 – All-Ireland Semi-finals – 3.30pm Tipp v Waterford; 5.30pm Cork v Galway
- SOCCER – RTE 2, 7.20pm-7.50pm Women’s WC highlights
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm World Matchplay Semi-finals
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from 8pm – London Molly McCann v Julija Stoliarenko; Tom Aspinall v Marcin Tybura
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights
- GAA – RTE 1, 9.45pm-11.25pm Up for the Match
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm Barracuda Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Showcase – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Chelsea v Brighton
SUNDAY (July 23rd)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 1am George Kambosos Jr v Maxi Hughes
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 6am Sweden v South Africa
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am Netherlands v Portugal
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 4th Test, D5 England v Australia
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 11am France v Jamaica
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-3pm – Stage 1 Women’s Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-7pm British Open
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1pm Hungarian Grand Prix
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 1pm-5pm Women’s World Matchplay
- ATHLETICS – BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.35pm – London IAAF Diamond League
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D4 West Indies v India
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3pm-7.30pm; ITV4, 4.30pm-7.30pm; TG4, 3.20pm-7.30pm – Final stage Tour de France
- GAA – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Final – 3.30pm Limerick v Kilkenny
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-10pm World Matchplay Final
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm British Open highlights
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Pre-season friendly – 9pm Fulham v Brentford; Midnight Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa
- SOCCER – RTE 2, 9pm-9.30pm Women’s WC highlights
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm Barracuda Championship