Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s Six Nations

After the highs and more highs of the men’s Six Nations tournament (for Irish fans anyway), the women’s edition begins next weekend. First up for Ireland is a trip to Cardiff. Wales won the corresponding fixture on the opening weekend of last season’s tournament at the RDS Arena in Dublin, so the Irish women will be hoping to get the 2023 edition off to a better start. In truth, there is a massive gap currently between the top two sides, England and France, and the rest of the competing nations. Closing that chasm will be a major goal. – Saturday, RTE 2

MotoGP

The premier class of motorcycling racing is one of those sports where fans just can’t get enough of it, but, for the rest of the world, it seems to pass by largely unnoticed. The 2023 season begins this weekend in Algarve International Circuit in Portugal. The championship is divided into four classes: MotoE (which uses electric bikes), Moto3, Moto2, and the top-level, MotoGP. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) starts as favourite to retain the MotoGP riders’ championship, though team-mate Enea Bastianini will something to say about that, as will Marc Márquez (Honda), who already has six MotoGP crowns, and 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha). – Friday-Sunday, BT Sport

The Boat Race

One of those curiosities where 99.9% of people tune in to watch a sport for just one day each year. The University Boat Race is rowed between open-weight eights on the River Thames in London by the best Cambridge University Boat Club and Oxford University Boat Club have to offer. There is some Irish interest, with Tom Lynch rowing for the Cambridge men’s team, Caoimhe Dempsey competing for the club’s women’s side, and Alannah Burdess in the Oxford women’s boat. The 2022 women’s race was won by Cambridge in a record time, while Oxford won the men’s race, ending a run of three successive Cambridge victories. It is surely one of the most quintessentially British annual sporting occasions. – Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (Mar 20th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4pm – Stage 1 Tour of Catalunya

RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

TUESDAY (Mar 21st)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 3rd ODI South Africa v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4pm – Stage 2 Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Quarter-finals – 5.45pm Bayern Munich v Arsenal ; 8pm Roma v Barcelona

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

WEDNESDAY (Mar 22nd)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.45pm-4pm – Men’s race Bruges-De Panne

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4pm – Stage 3 Tour of Catalunya

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight – Texas WGC Match Play

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Quarter-finals – 5.45pm Lyon v Chelsea ; 8pm PSG v VfL Wolfsburg

; 8pm SOCCER – RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Latvia

NBA – BBC 1 from 11.40pm – Joined Warriors @ Mavericks

THURSDAY (Mar 23rd)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.45pm-3.45pm – Women’s race Bruges-De Panne

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Catalunya

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight – Austin CC WGC Match Play

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 3pm Kazakhstan v Slovenia

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Italy v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm San Marino v Northern Ireland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Denmark v Finland

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm – Newcastle Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

FRIDAY (Mar 24th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Crusaders v Brumbies ; 8.35am Waratahs v Chiefs

; 8.35am MOTOGP – BT Sport 2 from 9am – Practice GP of Portugal

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-4pm – Men’s race Harelbeke Classic

CRICKET – BT Sport 3 from 3.45pm – 1st T20 Afghanistan v Pakistan

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4pm-4.30pm – Stage 5 Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm France v Netherlands

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Leinster v Stormers

RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Newcastle v Gloucester

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 7.30pm Everton v Liverpool

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

SATURDAY (Mar 25th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 0.30am – 1st ODI New Zealand v Sri Lanka

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 3.35am Highlanders v Fijian Drua ; 6.05am Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes ; 8.35am Melbourne Rebels v Reds

; 6.05am ; 8.35am MOTOGP – BT Sport 2 from 10am – Qualifying GP of Portugal

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am – 1st T20 South Africa v West Indies

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-10pm – Austin CC WGC Match Play

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Football League – 1pm Cork v Meath

RUGBY LEAGUE – Channel 4 – Super League – 1pm Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

HORSE RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm – Kelso LA Memorial Handicap Chase

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 2pm Scotland v Cyprus ; 5pm Armenia v Turkey

; 5pm RUGBY – RTE 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 2.15pm Wales v Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-4pm – Stage 6 Tour of Catalunya

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight – Texas WGC Match Play

RUGBY – TG4 – URC – 3pm Connacht v Edinburgh

RUGBY – UTV & BT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3pm Saracens v Harlequins

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 3pm Tottenham v Arsenal ; 5.30pm Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd

; 5.30pm RUGBY – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two – Women’s Six Nations – 4.45pm England v Scotland

SOCCER – BBC Red Button – Under-21 friendly – 5pm England v France

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Belarus v Switzerland ; 7.45pm Spain v Norway

; 7.45pm RUGBY – S4C – URC – 5pm Scarlets v Sharks

RUGBY – RTE 2 – URC – 5.15pm Munster v Glasgow

RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – English Premiership – 5.30pm London Irish v Northampton

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 7pm – Manchester Lawrence Okolie v David Light

GAA – TG4 – Hurling League Division One Semi-final

RUGBY – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – URC – 7.35pm Ulster v Bulls

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two, Premier Sports 1 & S4C – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Croatia v Wales

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 9pm Pacers v Hawks

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-2am – Arizona LPGA Drive On Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

UFC – BT Sport 2 from 11pm – San Antonio Marlon Vera v Cory Sandhagen

SUNDAY (Mar 26th)