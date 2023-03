Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Paris-Nice

“The race to the sun” is a famous, annual professional cycling race which has a long list of illustrious names on its roll of honour – including Sean Kelly, who won the race seven times in a row in the 1980s. The 2023 edition of the eight-day event (Sunday-Sunday) includes Sam Bennett and Ryan Mullen (riding for Bora–Hansgrohe). – Sunday-Sunday, Eurosport

The Players Championship

The “fifth major”, which, of course, is not a major, is still certainly one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. Played at the TPC at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the 2019 edition was claimed by Rory McIlroy, and the Irishman will be one of the 144 players competing this week. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Scotland v Ireland

There’s no doubt as to the biggest sporting event of the week. Both sides will be aiming for the Triple Crown at Murrayfield on Sunday – Ireland won their 12th last year, while Scotland are looking for their 11th, but first since 1990. And just for added spice, these two will meet in the pool stages of the World Cup later this year. – Sunday, RTE & BBC

MONDAY (Mar 6th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am - 3rd ODI Bangladesh v England

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.15pm-3pm - Stage 1 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3pm-4pm - Stage 2 Paris-Nice

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Sassuolo v Cremonese; 7.45pm Torino v Bologna

7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Brentford v Fulham

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Osasuna v Celta Vigo

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

TUESDAY (Mar 7th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.15pm-3pm - Stage 2 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3pm-4pm - Stage 3 Paris-Nice

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup Semi-final - 3pm Newbridge College v Gonzaga College

SOCCER - BT Sport 5 - Europa Conference League - 5.45pm Lazio v AZ Alkmaar

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button - Championship - 7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Bristol City ; 8pm West Brom v Wigan Athletic

; 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League One - 8pm Plymouth Argyle v Derby County

SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Chelsea (0) v Borussia Dortmund (1)

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Benfica (2) v Club Bruges (0)

WEDNESDAY (Mar 8th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7am - 2nd Test, D1 South Africa v West Indies

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.15pm-3pm - Stage 3 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3pm-4pm - Stage 4 Paris-Nice

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase - Women’s Super League - 7.30pm Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Bayern Munich (1) v PSG (0)

SOCCER - BT Sport 1, BBC Red Button & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Tottenham (0) v AC Milan (1)

CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 9.30pm - 1st Test, D1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

THURSDAY (Mar 9th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am Women’s Asian Amateur Championship

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 3.45am - 4th Test, D1 India v Australia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 2nd Test, D2 South Africa v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-2pm Kenya Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11.30pm The Players Championship

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.15pm-3pm - Stage 4 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3pm-4pm - Stage 5 Paris-Nice

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup Semi-final - 3pm St Michael’s College v Blackrock College

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 3 - Europa Conference League - 5.45pm AEK Larnaca v West Ham Utd

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Europa League - 5.45pm Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal ; 8pm Sevilla v Fenerbahçe

; 8pm SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa League - 5.45pm Roma v Real Sociedad ; 8pm Juventus v SC Freiburg

; 8pm DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 - Europa League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Real Betis

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Europa Conference League - 8pm Fiorentina v Sivasspor

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 10pm - 1st Test, D2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

FRIDAY (Mar 10th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Nets @ Bucks ; 3am Warriors @ Grizzlies

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am Women’s Asian Amateur Championship

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 3.45am - 4th Test, D2 India v Australia

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 6.05am Chiefs v Highlanders ; 8.35am Melbourne Rebels v Waratahs

; 8.35am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 2nd Test, D3 South Africa v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-11.30am Kenya Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11.30pm The Players Championship

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.15pm-3pm - Stage 5 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3pm-4pm - Stage 6 Paris-Nice

RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC Red Button - Under-20 - 7.15pm Scotland v Ireland

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 7.45pm Spezia v Inter Milan

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - English Premiership - 7.45pm Northampton v Bath

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v Getafe

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lille v Lyon

RUGBY - BBC Red Button & Virgin Media More - Under-20 - 8pm England v France

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 10pm - 1st Test, D3 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

MMA - Virgin Media More from midnight Usman Nurmagomedov v Benson Henderson

SATURDAY (Mar 11th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2am-6am Women’s Asian Amateur Championship

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.35am Fijian Drua v Crusaders ; 6.05am Hurricanes v Blues ; 8.35am Brumbies v Reds ; 11am Western Force v Moana Pasifika

; 6.05am ; 8.35am ; 11am CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 3.45am - 4th Test, D3 India v Australia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 2nd Test, D4 South Africa v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm Kenya Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, noon-2pm - Stage 7 Paris-Nice

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Scottish Cup - 12.15pm Hearts v Celtic

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Bournemouth v Liverpool

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Bristol City v Blackpool

SOCCER - LaLigaTV - La Liga - 1pm Real Madrid v Espanyol

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm - Stage 6 Tirreno-Adriatico

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11.30pm The Players Championship

RUGBY - Virgin Media One & UTV - Six Nations - 2.15pm Italy v Wales ; 4.45pm England v France

; 4.45pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Leeds Utd v Brighton

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 3.15pm Elche v Real Valladolid ; 5.30pm Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano ; 8pm Valencia v Osasuna

; 5.30pm ; 8pm SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 5pm Napoli v Atalanta

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Manchester City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 6pm Tony Yoka v Carlos Takam

GAA - TG4 - Hurling League - 7.15pm Tipperary v Waterford

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Bologna v Lazio

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Brest v PSG

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 9pm Knicks @ Clippers ; 1.30am Bucks @ Warriors

; 1.30am CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 10pm - 1st Test, D4 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

UFC - BT Sport 2 from 11pm Petr Yan v Merab Dvalishvili

SUNDAY (Mar 12th)