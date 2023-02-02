The first Atlantic salmon of the year is landed at Careysville

Ray O’Dwyer from Lismore, Co Waterford with the first salmon of 2023 caught February 1st at the Careysville Fishery on the Munster Blackwater

The world-famous Careysville Fishery, near Fermoy, on the Munster Blackwater, has recorded the first Atlantic salmon in Ireland for 2023. Ray O’Dwyer from Lismore, Co Waterford, landed the fresh fish on opening day (February 1st) at 12.15pm.

The sea-liced salmon weighed 6.25lb and was caught on fly using a heavy tube, fished deep. Fishery officer, Mike Fanning, who happened to be present at the time the fish was hooked and landed, verified the catch.

In 2017, Ronan O’Connor while fishing Careysville on opening day, also landed a fresh spring fish of 3.175kg (7lb) on a Flying ‘C’ spinner, the first of the new season in Ireland.