Cricket Ireland seeking security advice ahead of women’s tour of Pakistan following Imran Khan shooting

Cricket Ireland is seeking urgent security advice in relation to the country’s women’s cricket team following the shooting of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan, who was appearing at a protest rally in Wazirabad, was shot and taken to a hospital in Lahore. Ireland are due to take on Pakistan in a six-game series at the Gaddafi Stadium, also in Lahore. The first game is set for Friday morning at 4.30am Irish time. It will be the first time any Irish side has played in Pakistan.

Khan, who is a former cricketer himself and captained his country to a World Cup title in 1992, was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. After being elected prime minister in 2018, Khan was ousted in last April’s general election and has led many rallies against the current government since.

Following a terrorist attack in Lahore on the Sri Lankan men’s team in 2009, Pakistan has seen a dearth of international cricket due to security concerns. Zimbabwe toured in 2015 to end a six-year hiatus but it was not until Sri Lanka themselves returned in 2019 that teams have consistently visited the country.

However, in 2021 both the England and New Zealand men’s sides had tours of Pakistan cancelled by their national governing bodies due to security concerns. Since then, Australia toured last April while England recently played a seven-match series in the build-up to the ongoing men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan women hosted Sri Lanka in a series spanning from May-June of this year that was played without incident.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

A decision on whether Ireland’s impending series will be played is expected once Cricket Ireland has received formal security advice.

The Department of Foreign Affairs advises against non-essential travel to Pakistan for Irish citizens.