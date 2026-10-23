Three-bed Terenure penthouse with views over Bushy Park

Address : Penthouse 60, Bushy Park House, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €895,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

The views of the surrounding parklands are good from any apartment at Bushy Park House, but the treetop setting of the penthouses is the prime spot at the Terenure development. These top-floor homes were in high demand when first released on to a Celtic Tiger market in 2003, with the larger types coming with a €1 million price tag.

Number 60 is a penthouse at the O’Mahony Pike-designed development that is now for sale with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €895,000. While not the biggest penthouse in the scheme, it is spacious, with three bedrooms, and is set out over 98sq m, with a wraparound balcony adding another 25sq m.

There are a total of 254 apartments and 18 houses at Bushy Park House, which was built in the early 2000s. It was developed on the grounds of an 18th-century property that was later owned by the Religious Sisters of Christian Education, who established Our Lady’s School there in 1953 and went on to sell it in 1998.

The scheme is beside the 51-acre expanse of Bushy Park, and number 60 is on the corner of the block, looking directly over its playing fields. It has stood up well over the years and shows no sign of ageing. It’s surrounded by greenery, with mature landscaping and the park’s trees around the boundary.

The building is entered through a spotless shared lobby with a lift up to the top floor. Inside number 60 are two storage cupboards off the hall, two bedrooms straight ahead and the third bedroom and living areas to the right.

A set of doors allow the kitchen to be closed off from the open-plan living/dining space whenever necessary. The kitchen is a decent size and comes with plenty of wall and floor units, as well as a double oven, a dishwasher, a washing machine and a Siemens hob.

The living/dining space is bright and uncluttered, with floor-to-ceiling glazing wrapping around the corner site and doors out to the balcony. It comfortably fits a large sofa in front of a gas fire with a limestone hearth, and a dining table.

The south/southwest-facing terrace is large enough for outdoor dining, with one side looking over the development and the other out to the park.

The three bedrooms are doubles. The main bedroom is en suite, and there is a second bathroom that can be accessed from the hallway and one of the other bedrooms.

Number 60 comes with three secure underground car park spaces as well as a separate large storage unit of about 13sq m.

The location is pretty good too, with the park on your doorstep, and Terenure, Templeogue and Rathfarnham all within easy reach.

The penthouse has a B energy rating and the annual service charge is about €2,996.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Balcony

Bedroom