Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €695,000

3 Sycamore Lawn, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
€775,000, Hunters Estate Agent
This semidetached four-bedroom house (98sq m) is in a quiet cul-de-sac in The Park, Cabinteely, a much sought-after estate just off the N1, next to Cabinteely Park itself and within a short walk of Dunnes Stores flagship Cornelscourt store. It comes for sale in walk-in condition with a bright, contemporary interior. The house has a large garage, offering potential for conversion to residential accommodation, subject to planning permission. Ber D1
On view By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent
16 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
€695,000, Kelly Bradshaw
This large four-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house (154sq m) has been extensively upgraded over the years and has an impressive B Ber rating. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and leads into a large sunroom while the livingroom is centred on a feature fireplace with a cast-iron surround. The former garage has been converted into additional accommodation with its own entrance, kitchen, shower, bedroom and sitting area. The rear garden extends to 100ft in length. Ber B
On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw
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17 Osprey Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
€850,000, DNG
This extended four-bed semidetached house (181sq m/1,948sq ft) has been well maintained and is presented in excellent condition with a bright, stylish interior. The accommodation includes a large open-plan kitchen, dining and family area and a converted attic level that could work as a home office or study or provide guest accommodation. There is a private garden to the rear and off-street parking for two cars at the front of the house, which sits within a quiet cul-de-sac. Ber C2
On view By appointment at DNG
26 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin
€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Extending to a generous 168sq m, this semidetached four-bedroom house has been well maintained and carefully upgraded over the years. Recent improvements include the installation of 14 solar panels and an upgraded direct-electric hot water system. The ground floor features parquet flooring throughout and a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living area while the converted garage could be used as a family room, home office, playroom or a reception room. The converted attic has shower facilities and offers additional space suitable for a home office or guest accommodation. Ber C2
On view By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald
1A Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
€725,000, Kelly Bradshaw
Located in the heart of Drumcondra village and within a short walk of both the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin and Croke Park, this midterrace three-bedroom period redbrick is presented in move-in condition, having undergone a comprehensive refurbishment. The property, which extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) now has an impressive B2 Ber rating and a contemporary finish that blends seamlessly with its original period features. The rear garden is laid with limestone paving and has electric gates providing access to the house’s secure off-street parking. Ber B2
On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw