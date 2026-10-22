Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €695,000

3 Sycamore Lawn, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

€775,000, Hunters Estate Agent

This semidetached four-bedroom house (98sq m) is in a quiet cul-de-sac in The Park, Cabinteely, a much sought-after estate just off the N1, next to Cabinteely Park itself and within a short walk of Dunnes Stores flagship Cornelscourt store. It comes for sale in walk-in condition with a bright, contemporary interior. The house has a large garage, offering potential for conversion to residential accommodation, subject to planning permission. Ber D1

On view By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

16 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

16 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

€695,000, Kelly Bradshaw

This large four-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house (154sq m) has been extensively upgraded over the years and has an impressive B Ber rating. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and leads into a large sunroom while the livingroom is centred on a feature fireplace with a cast-iron surround. The former garage has been converted into additional accommodation with its own entrance, kitchen, shower, bedroom and sitting area. The rear garden extends to 100ft in length. Ber B

On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw

17 Osprey Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

17 Osprey Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

€850,000, DNG

This extended four-bed semidetached house (181sq m/1,948sq ft) has been well maintained and is presented in excellent condition with a bright, stylish interior. The accommodation includes a large open-plan kitchen, dining and family area and a converted attic level that could work as a home office or study or provide guest accommodation. There is a private garden to the rear and off-street parking for two cars at the front of the house, which sits within a quiet cul-de-sac. Ber C2

On view By appointment at DNG

26 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

26 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Extending to a generous 168sq m, this semidetached four-bedroom house has been well maintained and carefully upgraded over the years. Recent improvements include the installation of 14 solar panels and an upgraded direct-electric hot water system. The ground floor features parquet flooring throughout and a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living area while the converted garage could be used as a family room, home office, playroom or a reception room. The converted attic has shower facilities and offers additional space suitable for a home office or guest accommodation. Ber C2

On view By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

1A Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

1A Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€725,000, Kelly Bradshaw

Located in the heart of Drumcondra village and within a short walk of both the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin and Croke Park, this midterrace three-bedroom period redbrick is presented in move-in condition, having undergone a comprehensive refurbishment. The property, which extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) now has an impressive B2 Ber rating and a contemporary finish that blends seamlessly with its original period features. The rear garden is laid with limestone paving and has electric gates providing access to the house’s secure off-street parking. Ber B2

On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw