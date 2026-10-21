Renovated Mount Pleasant Avenue home with design flair

Address : 13 Mount Pleasant Avenue Upper, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,625,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 13 Mount Pleasant Avenue Upper in Ranelagh is a renovated four-bedroom period property overlooking the grounds of Leinster Cricket Club. Its owners have not only extended the ground floor and added new bathrooms, but they have designed the 193sq m (2,077sq ft) home with meticulous attention to detail, and flair for colour and style.

Coming to the market seeking €1.625 million with Sherry FitzGerald, the two-storey-over-basement house is set back from the road behind wrought-iron railings with a well planted and paved front garden. The owners enjoy sitting out here with a bottle of wine on warm Sunday evenings, and many of their neighbours pop over to join them.

Through the front door, topped with an elegant fanlight, the entrance hall is painted in Farrow and Ball’s Worsted grey shade, with dark stained floorboards and a chandelier suspended from an ornate ceiling rose.

The heritage theme continues in the two reception rooms leading off the hallway. The drawingroom is painted red and features a wide sash window and a cast-iron fireplace with a slate hearth.

Behind it lies the diningroom, the dramatic ante is considerably elevated here, with classic period furniture, many pieces of which were family heirlooms, a large gilt overmantel mirror and walls painted in Railings by Farrow & Ball. All elements combine to create a sumptuous entertaining space.

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

Diningroom

The owners spent the majority of their time in the basement kitchen and livingroom. With the help of architect David Smith, they extended past the original footprint of the house into the garden, considerably enlarging the available space and allowing the installation of a custom-built kitchen by Gallagher’s of Lucan. Underfloor heating and extensive insulation resulted in a B Ber.

A short flight of stairs leading down to the kitchen is adorned on one side by a shelved area that the owners have used as a wine cellar. All the kitchen appliances are Miele and a large island has a sink unit and plenty of seating.

A large roof light over the dining area and sliding doors leading out to the garden contribute to the feeling of light and space. The garden is small and immaculately planted, with acers and lavender and a seating area.

Back inside, a living area in the centre of the basement floor is lit by a stove. The built-in shelving is unobtrusive, slotting in with the high-end design of the entire property. Tiles underfoot are a sleek polished granite.

Back garden

Kitchen and dining area

Living area

There’s a utility area tucked away under the stairs with laundry appliances and plenty of storage, and the rest of this floor consists of a bedroom and bathroom, with its own entrance area to the front.

On the first-floor return is a small bathroom and a bedroom, both with underfloor heating. The small bedroom could equally be used as a home office, away from the main activity zones of the rest of the house.

The first floor has two well-decorated bedrooms, both in dark, subdued tones. The main bedroom enjoys great views over the cricket grounds through its deep, tall windows. It has a fine en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. The second bedroom on this floor overlooks the garden, has an exterior wrought-iron railing at the window and retains its original cast-iron fireplace.

Somewhat reluctant to move, but with another restoration project in their sights, the owners say they have loved living on Mountpleasant Avenue thanks to their neighbours, the quick access to the city and being an easy distance from Rathmines and Ranelagh.

Main bedroom