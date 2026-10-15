Well-connected Stillorgan apartment with fresh interior

Address : 10 Cedarmount, St Brigid's Road, Stillorgan, Co Dublin Price : €425,000 Agent : DNG Stillorgan

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Cedarmount on Stillorgan’s St Brigid’s Road is a mature, secluded development built in 1989. The development, set behind a security barrier, consists of small blocks of duplex homes over ground-floor apartments, clustered around open green spaces in lovely grounds. Trees abound, both older specimens bordering the enclave and more recently planted trees, which are maturing.

Number 10, a 55sq m ground-floor apartment with two bedrooms and a bathroom, is now on the market with DNG Stillorgan, seeking €425,000. Owners of larger properties who desire to stay in the Stillorgan area might consider this as a downsizing opportunity that would release considerable equity in their home.

It’s easy to envisage this apartment appealing to those who already own a property abroad or those considering investing in one. It would make a great base for anyone downsizing in south Dublin, being so close to the N11.

One of the nicest features of the apartment is that it is dual aspect, so it is bright. From its own-door entrance, a small hallway opens into the livingroom, with a decently deep and large window and an open gas fire. The kitchen is separate from the livingroom and has its own window; there is also something lovely about closing the kitchen door in the evenings.

While small, the kitchen is well-laid out, with a washing machine, oven, hob, extractor fan and fridge-freezer. The wooden units are painted a fresh, pale blue and are in good condition.

A hallway leads from the livingroom to the rest of the apartment, comprising the bathroom and bedrooms. The bathroom has been renovated with a classic large grey tile and modern fixtures and fittings.

At the rear of the apartment are two bedrooms. The main bedroom has French doors opening to the outside patio, and the smaller bedroom has a window overlooking the back of the property. While everything is in walk-in condition, with new laminate flooring laid throughout, a new owner might want to add to the home’s storage capacity in the form of built-in presses and additional wardrobes.

The south-facing patio is private, bordered by a hedge. It is a perfect sun trap for those al-fresco evenings. The Ber is D1, heating is gas and the annual service charge is €2,000. There is plenty of parking throughout the development for residents and their guests.

The location is bound to appeal to a large cohort of potential downsizers, with Stillorgan village just a short stroll away; it has a decent mix of supermarkets, cafes, banking and boutiques. Dundrum Town Centre and Blackrock Village are within easy reach, Deer Park Tennis Club is just behind the development and the coast is a short drive away.

The bus corridor is a two-minute walk from the apartment, offering services to Dublin city centre, Blackrock and south Dublin. The N11 is close by, providing easy access to the M50 and the airport.

Living and dining area

Living area and hallway

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom