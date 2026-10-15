Two-bed apartment ideal for downsizing in Ballsbridge

Address : 51 Merrion Village, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €485,000 Agent : DNG Donnybrook

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It’s one thing to move house, but another to leave an area that you’ve lived in for many years.

It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that many older people choose to stay in the same locality when they downsize.

There’s logic to it: you know where to shop for your groceries; you can continue to take the same route on your daily walk; and you’re still close to your neighbours.

Those living in Dublin 4 who are thinking of downsizing may be attracted to 51 Merrion Village, a two-bedroom apartment in Ballsbridge. But there are additional advantages to downsizing in Dublin 4.

By leaving a larger house in the same area, you could free up equity, which could be used to bolster your monthly income during your retirement. Alternatively, the money could be used to purchase a second property – perhaps a holiday home in warmer climes.

Extending to 50sq m (538sq ft), with a C Ber, the apartment is now for sale through DNG Donnybrook with an asking price of €485,000.

Its location on the ground floor is an added advantage for an older person who may find stairs or a lift difficult to manage.

Built in 1985, the apartment was bought by the current owner in 2006 and has been well maintained. This is an airy, bright residence which is unlikely to feel cramped.

A glass panel cleverly placed in the wall between the entrance hall and the sittingroom lets in the light.

51 Merrion Village: Living/diningroom

51 Merrion Village: Kitchen

51 Merrion Village: One of two double bedrooms

The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors in the sittingroom lead to a larger than average balcony which faces southwest. A table and chairs for outside dining would fit neatly here, and if you’re missing your garden, there’s space to grow plants along the wall.

The kitchen has wooden cupboards and a large window. There are two spacious double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. The bathroom has been tiled in beige and has a bath.

All of the flooring is laminated wood, which combines well with the white walls.

Those living in the Ballsbridge area will be familiar with its location, which is just 3km from Dublin city centre and has a number of good restaurants and coffee shops.

The apartment is a nine-minute drive from leafy Herbert Park and just 1km from Sandymount Strand, which is handy if you like to swim or simply want to walk along the promenade and take in the sea air.