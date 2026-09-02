Elegant Victorian home with sea views on Dalkey’s Sorrento Road

Address : Rockmount, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €2,850,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Rockmount, located at the junction of Dalkey’s Sorrento and Victoria roads is an elegant, double-fronted early Victorian four-bed, now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2.85 million. Semidetached and well set back from the road, it has a generous gravel drive, behind iron gates, that can accommodate up to three cars.

The entrance hall, with polished timber floors, decorative ceiling coving, cornicing and an archway, has four reception rooms leading off it on either side. To the left is a formal pair of interconnected rooms, a drawingroom and a diningroom. The owners opened up the space, so it is a bright dual-aspect room, with black marble fireplaces. The Ber is C3.

On the far side of the hall is a relaxed sittingroom with some well-built cabinetry, and another fine marble fireplace with an open fire. Behind it is a family room that would serve either as a children’s den, a music room or a private home office.

A flight of original narrow stairs leads down to the basement, which has been renovated and is in striking contrast to the period feel of the rest of the 273sq m (2,938sq ft) home. The centrepiece of the large L-shaped basement room is a kitchen by Alno, with a peninsular island topped with granite.

The living area at its end opens on to a small, sun-filled patio just under the garden’s front steps. Doors at the back of the dining area open on to the garden, and completing the accommodation at this level is a large shower room and a comprehensive utility room with an expansive bank of units and laundry appliances; it has enough room for an exercise bike.

Entrance hall

Interconnecting reception rooms

Family sittingroom

There are four bedrooms on the first floor. The rooms to the rear, a bedroom and a bathroom, provide panoramic views over Howth. The main bathroom is quite special, with a view that stretches as far as Howth, encompassing Dublin Bay.

Another bedroom also lies to the back of the house, overlooking the garden and the sea. There are three more rooms to the front of the house – a single room, a double, and the main bedroom, which has an en suite with roof light, and plenty of built-in wardrobes.

Kitchen

Basement living area

Bathroom

The garden is lovely, with well-tended hydrangeas clustered around a young birch tree. It is split level with separate patios and it is a great space for entertaining or relaxing. A passage to the side opens back to the front of the house, and a paddleboard propped up among the bikes is indicative of just how close this property is to Coliemore Harbour.

Rockmount is well situated in the heart of Dalkey, a short stroll from both the seafront and the town and its renowned restaurants, shops, pubs and cafes. There are a number of schools nearby.

Dalkey has a wealth of sport facilities, including swimming at the aforementioned Coliemore Harbour as well as the Vico swimming spot which is a short cycle away, and bracing walks on Killiney Hill.

View from Rockmount

Rear exterior