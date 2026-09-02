Look inside: Light-filled duplex by the National Museum in Dublin 7 for €525,000

Address : 71 Collins Square, Benburb Street, Dublin 7 Price : €525,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

The corner windows of 71 Collins Square, a two-bedroom duplex apartment on Benburb Street in Dublin 7, look directly on to the Croppies Acre Memorial Park that sits to the front of the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks.

The former military exercise grounds are so named as they are understood to have been a burial ground for casualties of the 1798 Rebellion. The Irish rebels were known as Croppies due to their short haircuts that emulated French revolutionaries.

Extending to 95sq m (1,023sq ft) over two floors, with a unique layout that prioritises natural light, 71 Collins Square is ideally located within a stone’s throw of the Museum red line Luas stop and a short walk from Stoneybatter and Smithfield, as well as Phoenix Park.

The owners also walk to work on the south side of the city in less than 30 minutes.

Apartment 71, Collins Square, Benburb Street, Dublin 7

Mezzanine view

Now that they have a small child, the owners have decided to move to Laois to be closer to family, placing this impressive B-rated city home on the market with Owen Reilly estate agents, seeking €525,000.

You enter the duplex on the fourth floor of the building, sharing the hallway with just one neighbour. The entrance hall leads into the L-shaped livingroom where a glazed mezzanine looks over a dining area below and the corner windows look out to the memorial park.

A portion of the space by the window is in use as a study, with built-in bookshelves.

Next to the living space is the main bedroom, which features high ceilings, an en suite shower room and a private terrace, with space for a table and chairs. The main bathroom, with full bath, completes the floor.

Livingroom

Study area

Stairs off the livingroom lead down to the ground floor of the duplex. There is neat understairs storage in the hallway and space for a seating area. To the right the kitchen/diningroom is flooded with light thanks to the double-height south-facing corner windows that continue to the mezzanine livingroom above.

The mezzanine layout allows for plenty of space to have people over for drinks, the owner points out.

The kitchen is hived off in a corner of the space and features sage-green units and a white tiled backsplash. Beyond that is a second double bedroom, and there is further storage in built-in closets off the hallway.

The home comes with a secure parking space, although you would not need a car often, living in such a central spot.

Main bedroom