Address : 34 Seafort Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,235,000 Agent : Bennetts Auctioneers

View this property on MyHome.ie

If a period home around the corner from the beach and a 10-minute Dart journey from Dublin city centre sounds like a dream, the four-bedroom Regency home at 34 Seafort Avenue in Sandymount, Dublin 4, may be an ideal prospect. It also has the benefit of Irishtown Nature Park just down the road, which leads all the way out to Poolbeg.

The whitewashed property had the same cobalt-blue door about 30 years ago when the owners, both natives of the area, bought it together. Now looking to move to a bigger home nearby, they have placed 34 Seafort Avenue on the market with Bennetts Auctioneers, seeking €1.235 million. It has a D2 Ber.

You enter the property, shielded from the street behind high shrubs, into a front yard with a path to the entrance bounded by lawn and loose stones. Inside is a double bedroom with a fireplace to the right, which originally had been a livingroom and could be used as one again if a new owner wished. To the right of the hall is another double bedroom that leads up to a light-flooded office/den; this had originally been a diningroom that led up to a small kitchen. There are lovely parquet floors here that could be exposed and sanded.

Front entrance

Entrance

Double bedroom

Double bedroom

Office/den

Double bedroom

Back through the hall and down the stairs, the main bedroom with an en suite with a bath sits to the right behind original barn-style doors. There are stairs here down to a walk-in wardrobe space that seems to go on forever, leading on to a storage/utility space. On the far side of the hall is a shower room and a guest bedroom.

READ MORE

To the rear is the piece de la resistance of this house: a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with high vaulted ceilings and light from six roof lights and glazing into a small courtyard and out to the back garden. The right-hand wall is slightly angled, as the garden had been, and the kitchen is tucked neatly into the corner, with a Quooker tap and handleless cream units. The kitchen space is centred by an island, above which is a half-dome pendant light. A matching light feature hangs above a large round dining table. The room is so warm that they rarely turn the radiators on, the owner says.

The extensive glazing allows you to enjoy views of the southeast-facing back garden. It is laid out with a large patio bordered by replete, colourful flower beds and has steps leading up to a spacious lawn, where they once seated a table of 30 for dinner, the owner says.

Number 34 Seafort Avenue, which has been well looked after and extended by its owners over the years, is just around the corner from the pubs, cafes and restaurants of Sandymount village, as well as shops including Mira Mira gift shop and Books on the Green.

Kitchen, dining and living area

Kitchen, dining and living area

Back garden

It is also a short walk from three primary schools including Shellybanks Educate Together, Star of the Sea and Scoil Mhuire girls’ school. The owners use the nearby Tesco as their fridge as its so close by, the owner says, and they also stock up from a farmers’ market held at Railway Union Sports Club on Wednesdays.

The family living here share one car but barely have to use it, with the Dart station at Sandymount a 10-minute walk away and a cycle into the city centre taking about 15 minutes.