New homes at Stonehaven in Naas from €435,000

Address : Stonehaven, Blessington Road, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €435,000 Agent : Knight Frank and CME New Homes

View this property on MyHome.ie

Property developer Ballymore has just release the second phase of Stonehaven; described in the brochure as a “vibrant new neighbourhood featuring 380 high-quality homes”.

Located close to the Co Kildare town of Naas, and on the right side of the N7 for commuting to Dublin, the developer has given these homes ample footprints with lots of storage spaces along with areas carved out for working from home and good-sized utility rooms.

Twenty houses are being released to the market today on March 20th, including a range of two- and three-bedroom duplexes and spacious three- and four-bedroom terraced houses.

Stonehaven, Blessington Road, Naas, Co Kildare

All houses have good ceiling heights of 2.7m, with designer kitchens in a variety of colours, including spiced carrot and deep vibrant green. These full-height units can also be chosen in timber grain if a more natural wood is preferred.

READ MORE

Gold quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, Neff appliances and satin brass hardware add to the cool design features in the kitchens. Large-format terrazzo and marble-effect tiling in bathrooms, full-height wardrobes in bedrooms and a mix of spotlights and pendant lighting are indications of the thought that went into the overall design. All the woodwork in the A2-rated houses was handcrafted by a local Kildare carpenter, says Elaine Mackenzie Smith of Number 10 Design, the Kildare-based commercial and residential interior design company that created the showhouse interiors.

[ Look inside: Large detached arts-and-crafts home in Carrickmines for €2.695mOpens in new window ]

Kitchen and dining area in three-bedroom houses

Kitchens comes in natural wood, or a choice of colours

All houses have 2.7m ceiling heights

All homes are A2-rated thanks to energy-efficient heat pumps, controlled ventilation and thermostatic central heating.

Houses have paved front gardens with parking for two cars, while rear gardens have painted timber side gate access for privacy.

It is ideally located a few minutes from Naas town centre, with excellent transport connections. It’s a three-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, a 40-minute drive to Dublin Airport and a 40-minute commute by train to Dublin. For horseracing enthusiasts, it’s only an eight-minute drive to Punchestown Racecourse.

Interiors of the showhouse have been designed by Elaine Mackenzie Smith of Number 10 Design

Four-bedroom, three-storey homes have two main en-suite bedrooms

The development includes seven acres of landscaped parkland with looped walks, a multi-use games area, a playground and picnic space in addition to a grocery shop and creche.

The 20 houses launching today include two-bedroom duplex homes measuring 90sq m (969sq ft), priced from €435,000; three-bedroom duplexes with a utility room measuring 131sq m (1,406sq ft), priced from €495,000; and three-bedroom terraced houses (125sq m/1,347sq ft), priced from €545,000.

Four-bedroom terraced homes set over three stories, measuring 200sq m (2,153sq ft), are listed from €595,000. These three-storey homes have four bathrooms, as there are two main en-suite bedrooms.

All inquiries to joint selling agents Knight Frank and CME New Homes.