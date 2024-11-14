New two-bed duplex homes in Newbridge from €345,000

Address : Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare Price : €345,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

The latest phase of the Curragh Farm development in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is now for sale with the launch of duplex apartments in the Anthony Neville Homes development on the Ballymany Road, just a few minutes’ drive from the town centre. The own-door two-bedroom duplex properties are contemporary and spacious, measuring 88-90sq m (947-969sq ft).

The duplexes, like other house types that have sold in the scheme since 2022, have A2 energy ratings ensuring sustainability and comfort. With high levels of insulation, underfloor heating, air-source heat pumps and airtight construction, they are cost effective to run and environmentally friendly.

All units have pumped thermostatic shower units and heated towel rails with fully floored bathrooms, while a flooring allowance for other rooms will allow new owners to customise their new home.

The kitchen units by Cawleys are top of the range, offering great storage space, as are the fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms by the same manufacturer.

Its location, a short drive from an access pont to the N7 and M7, means Dublin city centre is about 40-minute drive away, while Newbridge train station is a 10-minute drive from the development, and there are a number of buses to Dublin from the town centre. It’s about 30 minutes’ drive from the Red Cow Luas redline stop and 45 minutes from Dublin Airport. It is also convenient to the M50, allowing access to a network of motorways.

Hallway. Photographs: Alex Urdaneta

Kitchens and wardrobes are by Cawleys

Living/dining area

Living space

In terms of amenities, Newbridge is surrounded by big sporting facilities, including the recently refurbished Curragh Racecourse and the Curragh Golf Club, in addition to a large variety of gyms and leisure centres. There are plenty of eateries and shops nearby, including at Whitewater Shopping Centre and Kildare Village. It is also close to the Curragh Plains, which offer miles of open green space for walking.

Units have spacious bathrooms

Some of the units have balconies off the main living area

One of the real draws for families is the wealth of primary and secondary schools in the area.

Two units on the first floor are currently available for sale with prices from €345,000. The remainder of duplex units will be ready in the new year, with all inquiries to Savills New Homes.