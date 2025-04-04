What will €165,000 buy in France, Turkey, Spain, Sweden and Co Leitrim?

Ireland: Co Leitrim

This double-fronted, four-bedroom house on an elevated site outside the village of Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim, requires refurbishment. The house is on about an acre of land and extends to 117sq m (1,259sq ft). Included are numerous stone outhouses. The G-rated residence is near the homestead of Seán MacDiarmada, signatory of the 1916 Proclamation.

Price €169,000

Agent Sean O’Boyle Auctioneers

France: Castellane

The chapel atop the rocky peak of Upper Verdon is visible from this property, which comprises two apartments, on the third and attic floors of a building in the town centre in Castellane. The smaller one-bedroom unit with a balcony measures 30sq m (322sq ft). The two-bed, 37 sq m (398sq ft) unit has Juliet balconies on to its square. Its bedrooms, under the eaves, lead one through to the other.

Agent Christophe Legoffe Capi France

Price €165,000

Spain: Playa Flamenca

This centrally located two-bedroom, two-bathroom villa in Playa Flamenca, about 4km south of the Mediterranean city of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, is within a very short walk of a beach, Playa de Cala Mosca. It has a private, shaded front terrace, and a south-facing roof terrace of 35sq m (376sq ft). The main bedroom and en suite are on the ground floor, with a second bedroom and bathroom upstairs.

Agent Your Dream Home

Price €165,000

Turkey: Lara

At the start of the Lyncean Way, Anatalya offers a mix of culture, gastronomy and beach vibes. This newly built one-bedroom apartment with communal pool, in its eastern suburb of Lara, is just a few streets from the centre and a 15-minute walk to Larena beach. This spacious property extends to 84sq m (904sq ft) and includes a large balcony. In winter you can turn your attention to the ski slopes, for it is about a 75-minute drive to Saklikent, a high-altitude resort to the northeast.

Price €162,257 (UK£135,459)

Agent Spot Blue

Sweden: Broby

Broby, in the heart of Skåne County, is about a 90-minute drive north of Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. This two-bedroom, two-storey timber house dates from 1909 and has Scandi-chic pale timber floors, white painted timber ceilings and a similarly pale kitchen with a range cooker. Classic and antique furniture decorate the house, which extends to 67sq m (721sq ft). From the covered back porch you can survey the gardens, which extend to 0.4 of an acre.

Price €165,426 (SEK 1.795million)

Agent Smålands Fastighetsbyrå