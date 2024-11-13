Coastal luxury at Sandycove home with bespoke bar for €1.95m

Address : Malin, Ballyhigen Avenue, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Malin is one of four semidetached homes built by Finisterre Developments in 2020 on the site of two bungalows that were knocked on Ballygihen Avenue in Sandycove, Co Dublin and is 100m from the sea at the avenue’s end; the Forty Foot and Sandycove beach are both a stroll around the corner.

The owners knew exactly what they wanted in terms of decor, a colour palette and finishes that reflected the coastal location, but had a high-end, luxurious quality. An excellent eye and attention to detail mean this 203sq m (2185sq ft) property over three levels is not only turnkey, it’s also packed with enviable features that will have visitors as green-tinged as the sea slapping against the nearby rocks.

Entrance hall

Sittingroom

Custom-built bar

Despite its proximity to the sea, the views are partial as it faces west, but that hardly matters as there’s plenty to enjoy and appreciate inside.

There’s parking for two cars on the cobblelocked front drive, and the front door opens into a long hall with a herringbone oak floor. A stylish guest loo has tall panelling painted in Manor House Grey by Farrow & Ball and sensor lights.

The first of two sittingrooms lies to the right of the hallway and is tastefully decorated with a wide-plank oak floor. The pièce de résistance of this room is a stunning, custom-built bar just inside the door. Crafted by Jason Chawke, glass doors open to reveal a wine rack that holds 150 bottles, oak battens from which to hang glasses and a serving area. It’s sure to be quite the talking point for guests of prospective new owners.

Kitchen and dining area

Living area off kitchen

A large, comfortable kitchen/dining/livingroom lies to the rear of the house. It was extended earlier this year, creating a new living area encased in triple-glazed windows. The Egyptian sandstone patio beyond it was raised to the same level as the living area so when the doors slide back, it feels like a natural extension of the room. The patio is artfully lit at night time to make the most of the lovely planting, which includes climbing hydrangeas, eucalyptus, maple and acer trees.

In the kitchen, a large island is topped in pale quartz with a Quooker tap and Sinkaerator unit in a double Belfast sink. An extensive pantry with bifold doors takes up one wall with another run of units housing three ovens, a hob and a fridge-freezer. To the rear of the kitchen is a well-kitted-out utility room with a wine fridge, more wine storage, and laundry appliances.

Sitting room on first floor

Principal bedroom

Principal en suite bathroom

On the first floor are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a second sittingroom, which has angled windows overlooking the sea at the end of the road and a bespoke television unit, with storage underneath. One of the bedrooms at the back is used as a study and has a pull-down Murphy bed for guests.

The principal bedroom lies on the top floor and has two extensive banks of fitted wardrobes on either side of the wall. With a busy family, the owner was exigent about storage and needed plenty of it throughout the house. The en suite is lovely, with a rolltop, claw-footed bath – all of the bathroom fixtures in the house are from Monkstown’s Bathworks. Another en-suite bedroom is at the rear of the house and there is access to eaves storage here.

Garden

As well as being a stylish, luxurious home, it’s high tech and energy efficient, with solar panels on the roof, an EV car charging point, overhead heaters in the garden and a Ber rating of A2. The owners are selling as they are spending increasing amounts of time in the country and abroad and have placed the property on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.95 million.