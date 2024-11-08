What will €200,000 buy in Spain, France, Italy, the US or Tipperary?

Italy: Piegaro

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom stone house is one of several in a complex called La Ginestre, a scenic spot in Piegaro, about 30km west of Perugia. The property, set in the Umbrian hills, includes access to a shared swimming pool as well as a private courtyard and garden. It totals about 140sq m (1,606sq ft), has a rustic interior with lots of dark beams and includes a spacious storage room.

A sizeable, stone-fronted three-bedroom home

Ireland: Tipperary

Aherlow Woods is a development in the middle of the countryside in the fabled Glen of Aherlow. The stone-fronted detached house, on the grounds of the former Glen Hotel, is sizeable. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property extends to 118sq m (1,270sq ft) and has hiking trails aplenty on its doorstep. The Aherlow House Hotel is a kilometre’s walk away, while the village of Lisvarrinane is just two kilometres away.

A traditional French farmhouse in Plémet, Brittany

France: Brittany

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom classic farmhouse extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) on two acres of land in Plémet, a sleepy village about 20 minutes by car from Saint-Brieuc. It includes outbuildings and an old stone bread oven crying out to be repurposed as a pizza oven. The ferry at Cherbourg is about a three-hour drive away.

A slope-side top floor property in Aspen

The US: Colorado

Fractional ownership is available for this luxurious top-floor, two-bedroom, slope-side unit at the Ritz Carlton Club Aspen Highlands. It has windows on three sides and views right up the Maroon Creek Valley. As one of 11 owners, you get three consecutive weeks of ski and summer seasons, as well as access to the services and amenities of the five-star hotel, including spa, pool and twice-daily maid service as well as trading privileges with four other Ritz residencies.

Murcia two-bedroom bungalow

Spain: Murcia

This new build, two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is in the heart of San Pedro del Pinatar, just 2km from the sea and its Blue Flag beaches. The house is 62sq m (667sq ft), with a further 11sq m of outdoor terrace. The property is less than an hour’s drive from Alicante airport.