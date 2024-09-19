Look inside: Five-star glass-fronted home overlooking sea in Howth for €5.5m

Address : 1 Thulla, Dunbo Hill, Howth, Co Dublin Price : €5,500,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Perched on Dunbo Hill overlooking Howth harbour in Co Dublin, the row of houses called Thulla are named after the islet they face on Ireland’s Eye. The panoramic sea views from number 1, a modern, three-storey, glass-fronted home, are breathtaking.

It was last bought in 2008 when it was a Celtic Tiger shell, albeit a shell in a great location, part of a gated enclave of five similar modern properties. Hoteliers with a portfolio of luxury resorts, the owners wanted a similar ambience in their home, and spent three years on the refurbishment. Over the years during which they lived here, they continued a rolling series of remodels, creating a home full of high-end finishes. Number 1 Thulla is now being brought to the market by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €5.5 million.

The blend of materials present in this A3-rated home extending to 662sq m (7,125sq ft) is artful and contemporary and creates a flow throughout. It is a property that would suit a busy family with deep pockets; you can just picture children clattering down the whitewashed oak stairs and dashing through the open doors leading out to the patio, while their elders gather in the kitchen with a bottle of wine plucked from the cellar below.

A private drive curves to the front of the house with ample parking. Wide double doors open into a generous hall; a solid oak herringbone floor seamlessly runs through all the living areas. The heart of the home is the bespoke Sematic kitchen and dining area. Its centrepiece is the 6m-long island, with a combination of teak and marble countertops, inset cooking hobs and a teppanyaki hotplate. Appliances include a full-height wine fridge, four Gaggenau ovens, two double fridges, an air-conditioned pantry and, behind the sink, an indoor kitchen garden with overhead UV light.

To the right of the kitchen, doors open into the living area, which has floor-to-ceiling windows on either side of a dramatic, curved wall with an inset TV and a gas fire beneath it. The owner says they spend more time gazing at the ever-changing view outside than the television when sitting here on the long leather sofas.

On the first floor, there are three large bedrooms, all of which have en suites, walk-in wardrobes, dedicated study areas and incredible views. The main bedroom suite has a glass-enclosed seating area for catching sunsets, a wall of wardrobes and a vast bathroom with Canadian marble units. An infinity bath with a waterfall feature lies in front of a window facing the sea. The custom-built dressing area is the last word in refined elegance, with curved drawers covered in tweed, black ash wardrobes and a marble counter with a hidden jewellery display case.

It may seem the luxury quotient has reached its peak, but there’s still the ground floor to contemplate. A bespoke wine cellar fitted in oak and white marble with Crittall-style doors catches the eye. There are another two opulent bedroom suites with steam-room showers and access to their own private, south-facing patio filled with large ferns in large stone urns on this level.

A spacious gym with sea views and adjoining Norwegian sauna and outdoor ice bath here would almost make workouts bearable, and weary bones could be soothed afterwards by the enormous hot tub. On the far side of the gym is a big home cinema with bed-style sofas for lounging on. To offset all the recreation facilities, there’s a smart home office with a walnut ceiling and a utility.

The garden is graceful and simple, laid out to make the most of the surrounding views. A herringbone limestone path squares off the lawn, there’s a sunken seating area with fire pit, and steps lead up to another patio that’s on the kitchen level. The exterior is clad in a gently silvering cedar, and the views over the harbour are extraordinary, particularly at night, the owners say.