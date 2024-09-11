Pretty blue home with big back garden in quaint country village for €295,000

Address : Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath Price : €295,000 Agent : Mark Nestor Property Services

Though thought to have been an estate village for nearby Waterstown House, in a recent talk to the Athlone History Society Dr Aengus Finnegan said that was only part of the history of this attractive country village just 15 minutes from Athlone Towncentre, the shopping centre.

In his talk Dr Finnegan, who was co-ordinator of the Westmeath Field Names Project, said Glasson may have actually developed around a mill on the Tullaghan river, just outside the town.

Either way it’s a most picturesque spot, often referred to as Village of the Roses. Noted for Grogan’s hostelry – a familiar haunt for postnuptial celebratory drinks – and its proximity to Lough Ree, there’s lots in terms of activities in the area.

Nearby Glasson Lakehouse Resort has a spa and golf course, while Lough Ree offers lots in terms of fishing, boating, paddle boarding and kayaking. Hiking is available at the nearby native woodlands of Portlick Millennium Forest and Center Parcs in Longford Forest is under 20 minutes’ drive away.

Dining/Living area

Livingroom

This pretty house – located on the main street – directly opposite Grogan’s Pub, dates from about 1900. With its signature blue facade, it was purchased by current owners in 2019 after which they gave the place a complete makeover.

Insulation and a new roof was added back then – and ceilings were also replaced – to accommodate recessed spotlights.

Downstairs, inside its pretty red door are two livingrooms either side of the hall. The one to the right runs the length of the property and has a new stove, as does the livingroom to the left – though this has a small dining area as the galley style kitchen lies beyond. A new back boiler has the benefit of heating both the room and water concurrently, while the property also has a new oil-fired boiler.

Second livingroom

Kitchen

Upstairs lie two bedrooms, with the same footprint as the large livingroom below, the principal one has lots of storage and lies opposite a renovated bathroom that now has a new shower.

Gardens are one of the real secrets of this charming spot. A new raised deck lies directly off the kitchen and is a great spot for watching the sun set – as it faces west – and the sun shines over the garden from about noon each day. To the rear, accessed by a little wooden gate, is a fine field offering room to extend – as many neighbours have done.

Principal bedroom

Bathroom

Deck

Rear field

The owners, a young couple who love their home, especially its gardens, are moving for more space (it currently measures 71 sq m) and have placed their lovely home – which has a Ber of D1 – on the market through Mark Nestor Property Services, seeking €295,000.