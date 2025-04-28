What will €260,000 buy in Limerick city and west Cork?

Town

Ard na Gréine, 3 Castleview Gardens, Clancy Strand, Limerick city

€259,000, O’Connor Murphy

This house is on a quiet, narrow and gated lane minutes from the city’s Clancy boardwalk. The three-bedroom detached house has great bones but would benefit from modernisation. Extending to 111sq m (1,194sq ft), it has lofty ceilings upstairs and, subject to planning permission, new owners could install the livingroom and kitchen there, possibly adding a deck to take advantage of the view of St John’s Castle, with steps down into the big garden. There is room to grow all the fruit and veg you can eat.

Plus There is scope to live here and upgrade it gradually

Minus Parking on the lane is tight

Mill Cove, Droumgunna, Rosscarbery, Co. Cork, P85K500

Country

Mill Cove, Droumgunna, Rosscarbery, Co Cork

€265,000, Hodnett Forde

This 1950s classic double-fronted three-bedroom bungalow almost 3km east of Rosscarbery is painted a restful sage green. Inside it’s a soft-pink colourscape in its smartly tiled entrance hall, with upgraded floors throughout and a newly installed bathroom. With a G Ber, it still needs some upgrading but the key selling point here is the view out along Mill Cove, and, for the boating, fishing and swimming enthusiasts, the nearby slipway. The 74sq m (800sq ft) property is on half an acre of land.

Plus The stellar sea views

Minus The G Ber will need upgrading