New houses and duplexes at The Leys in Carrickmines from €500,000

Address : The Leys, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €500,000 Agent : Moovingo

View this property on MyHome.ie

The first release of houses at The Leys, a new development by Deane Homes on Glenamuck Road in Carrickmines, is being brought to market this weekend.

In total the development will contain 61 properties, including 11 houses, 20 duplexes and 30 apartments.

The first phase of releases, including the houses and duplexes, will be available to view on Saturday, July 20th, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Showhouse entrance hall

Livingroom

Selling through Moovingo, nine three-bedroom mid- and end-terrace houses extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) are for sale from €695,000; and two four-bedroom end-terrace houses, extending to 155sqm (1,670sq ft) and 161sq m (1,743sq ft) respectively, are for sale from €895,000.

READ MORE

[ Five homes on view this week in Dublin and WicklowOpens in new window ]

The duplexes have also been brought to market, including 10 three-bedroom units (128sq m) priced from €695,000, and 10 two-bed units (77sq m) priced from €500,000. First-time buyers can apply for the help-to-buy scheme when purchasing the two-bed duplex as its price falls at the €500,000 threshold.

The remaining 30 apartments at the scheme will be released as part of a second phase at a later date.

Kitchen

Dining area

Niall D Brennan & Associates was the architectural firm that designed the homes at The Leys, and it also designed Inglenook Wood across the road from it. The design was inspired by Swiss and Irish architecture and aimed to maximise natural light and functionality, according to the developer.

As with all new houses, these homes have been constructed to be energy efficient with an A Ber rating, featuring air-to-water heat pumps and high-quality insulation, thus making them eligible for green-rate mortgages.

The houses each have a driveway for two cars. The three-beds feature open living/kitchen areas while the four-beds have separate living and kitchen/dining areas. The main bedrooms in both unit types are en suite, while the second bedroom in the four-bed units is also en suite.

Bedroom in the showhouse

Bedroom in the showhouse

Garden at the showhouse

The three-bed duplexes have designated parking for two cars (one car for the two-beds). The three-beds feature a terrace to the front and rear of the property.

Fitted kitchens and wardrobes by BeSpace are included as standard, with a natural oak finish and brass handles and taps. Bosch appliances are included subject to signing a contract within 28 days. Bathrooms by Ideal Bathrooms are also included as standard.

The Leys is in a convenient location next to the leafy village of Foxrock and a 15-minute walk to the Ballygoan Wood green-line Luas stop (which takes about 30 minutes to reach Dawson Street in Dublin city centre). It is also a five-minute drive to the M50 and N11, with city, coast and countryside within reach.