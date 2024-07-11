Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow

24 Stocking Wood Drive comes to the market in pristine condition

24 Stocking Wood Drive, Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€725,000, DNG

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom semidetached house extending to 156sq m (1,679sq ft). Over three floors, the property comes to the market in pristine, contemporary condition having been refurbished and extended, featuring a spacious kitchen-dining-livingroom opening on to the west-facing garden. The house is in a cul-de-sac to the rear of the scheme. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

3 Rugby Road is in a great location

3 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€695,000, DNG

This four-bedroom midterrace house extends to 96sq m (1,042sq ft). The property is in a convenient location – a five-minute walk from Ranelagh and the Luas green-line stop in the village, and it’s just a 20-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green. The house will require modernisation to improve its F Ber rating. It benefits from off-street parking to the front and a south-facing paved garden to the rear. Ber F

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

READ MORE

8 Martello Wood is tucked away in a quite cul-de-sac in Sandymount

8 Martello Wood, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€495,000, DNG

A two-bedroom midterrace bungalow extending to 49.5sq m (533sq ft). This property is tucked away in a quite cul-de-sac off Strand Road, a short walk from Sandymount beach and the village centre. The interior is in decent decorative order with an enclosed rear patio. This home has previously been rented out for €2,200 a month. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

3 Cliff Manor, Cliff Road has uninterrupted views of the sea

3 Cliff Manor, Cliff Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€749,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom midterrace house extends to 142sq m (1,528sq ft). Developed as just one of seven houses on the site of the former Cliff Manor Hotel at Windgates in 1999, this property occupies an elevated position overlooking the town of Greystones. The interior is open-plan and in good condition while large picture windows and sliding patio doors offer uninterrupted views of the sea. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

65 Leeson Close has off-street parking

65 Leeson Close, Off Leeson Street, Dublin 2

€1.75m, Mullery O’Gara

A recently refurbished and extended three-bedroom, three-bathroom mews of 1,95sq m (2,099sq ft). Situated in a prime location off Leeson Street in Dublin city centre, this property has an open-plan kitchen-living-dining area leading out into a sunny southwest-facing rear garden. Garage provides off-street parking with electronically controlled opening and provision for e-charging. Ber-exempt

On view: 10am-10:30am. Saturday, July 13th or by appointment at Mullery O’Gara