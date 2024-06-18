Room to extend at detached four-bed on Glenageary’s Marlborough Road for €2.25m

Address : Ferndown, 17 Marlborough Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin Price : €2,250,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Dating from 1929, this detached house lies on one of Glenageary’s most attractive routes, that of the leafy Marlborough Road. Running more or less due south from the junction with Station Road, it was first laid out in the late 19th century – when about half the houses were constructed – while the remainder were built during the interwar years, all of them by a single developer.

Each stage of development on the road catered to professionals, as the railway station, which is two minutes down the road, allowed ease of commuting to the city. The same can be said of this road today despite the passing of a century.

Marked by its signature open porch inside a broad Spanish arch, the property standing at number 17, or Ferndown to give it its proper title, has a garage which was part of its original development. In fact, all 17 houses built on this road between 1928 and 1932 had motor garages as part of their offering – though fewer than half remain intact today. Some have been converted to living accommodation.

One of three recepton rooms to the front has a fine bay window

A bright kitchen/dining extension lies to the rear

This possibility is an option for new residents at Ferndown, as its original garage, accessed internally from the utility, still stands. Given the size of the site extends to 0.35 of an acre, there is more than enough room to extend or even to construct a new property, as some on the road have done.

READ MORE

Currently extending to 192sq m (2,071sq ft) plus an additional 15sq m in the garage – bringing the total area to 208sq m (2,239sq ft) – the property has four bedrooms upstairs including a good-sized principal bedroom with the benefit of an en suite.

Downstairs, a livingroom and study flank the front hall, with a sittingroom to the rear, while the central hub of the home is a large kitchen and dining area dating from 2012. Here a light-filled extension – thanks to lots of Velux in a vaulted ceiling – houses the dining space, where a wall of glazing brings plenty of light in and gives views to the garden. A good-sized utility with access to the garage and a loo also lie at this level.

While the home will need updating, its Ber is D2, and like most houses on this stretch of south County Dublin coastline it will be a home for life, as most of these trophy homes only come to the market when children have flown the nest.

The principal bedroom has an en suite

A light-filled extension overlooks the rear garden

The property lies on a considerable 0.35 of an acre so has lots of potential to expand, subject to planning

Its grounds are really of interest and a quick search on Google Earth will give an indication as to what the neighbours have done. Most of the interwar houses measured about 120sq m initially, but some have since trebled in size thanks to their generous sites.

Besides its character and large private site with oodles of potential, its proximity to Sandycove, Glasthule, Dalkey and Dún Laoghaire and indeed the local Dart station are what will clinch the deal.

With the owners now downsizing locally, Ferndown is on the market seeking €2.25 million through DNG.