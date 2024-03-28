Crampton-built family home on sought-after D4 stretch for €2.3m

Address : 6 Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,300,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Built by G&T Crampton in 1933, number 6 Brendan Road is a double-fronted Tudor-style house that sits on the corner of Brendan Road and Arranmore Road, a quiet, leafy stretch just a short walk from Donnybrook village and Herbert Park.

It is a generously sized family home of about 210 sq m (2,260 sq ft), with many original features including high ceilings, feature fireplaces and ceiling cornicing, but it might set something of a puzzle for new owners hoping to add some modern touches to offset the rather old-fashioned, austere vibe.

The kitchen, for instance, could benefit from being extended out to the back, and then perhaps being linked up with the livingroom extension that the owners built in 1981.

The house itself, though, has been very well maintained throughout, and it’s evident upon entering into the wide hallway, with its original tiled terracotta floor, that this is a sturdy, well-built home that has nicely served the owner’s family for nigh-on 50 years. Number 6 Brendan Road has a Ber rating of D2 and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €2.3 million.

To the left of the hall is the formal diningroom, which gets the benefit of natural light from the large windows. This has a feature open fireplace with a copper hood and green-tiled inset, but, says the owner, this room also gets heat from the Aga behind the back wall.

To the right is the drawingroom, with marble fireplace and coal-effect gas fire. Both these front reception rooms have ceiling coving.

Down steps from the hall is a handy cloakroom and a walk-in pantry, leading into the kitchen/breakfastroom which has a tiled floor, built-in wall and floor units, quartz worktops, integrated hob, and an Aga.

A door leads to the back garden and it’s clear that there’s space to extend out there, subject to planning permission. Behind the drawingroom is the new livingroom extension, which is very spacious, and has wooden flooring, a wood-panelled ceiling, recessed lighting and a mahogany fireplace with coal-effect gas fire.

Double doors lead out to the back garden where there is ample scope for an incoming purchaser to pursue the development of that aforementioned kitchen extension.

Out back the owners have already built a garden room which has lots of scope for use as a home office, gym, yoga room or teenagers’ den. There’s also a utility room and toilet here.

Upstairs, the landing is wide open and on two levels, giving a real sense of space. There used to be five bedrooms here, but the owners turned the small bedroom to the front into a lovely large en suite for the main bedroom, with a bath and a separate shower cubicle.

The main bedroom has a range of built-in wardrobes, and looks out on to leafy St Brendan’s Road. When the trees are in blossom, says the owner, it’s a wonderful view to wake up to.

The first floor also has a fully tiled family bathroom with a double-corner shower cubicle, toilet, wash-hand basin with storage underneath, and recessed lighting.

Outside, the gardens to the front, back and side are mature, with a selection of plants, trees, shrubs and lawns. There’s off-street parking off Arranmore Road.

The location is second-to-none, in the vibrant suburb of Donnybrook, with its cafes, restaurants and boutiques, and within a short stroll of Herbert Park.

The area is a sportsperson’s heaven, with the RDS, Aviva Stadium and Energia Park all within waking distance, while both Fitzwilliam and Donnybrook tennis clubs are close by too. Schools in the surrounding area include St Mary’s, Muckross Park, St Conleth’s, Sandford Park, St Michael’s and Gonzaga, while several Dublin Bus routes will take you into the city centre promptly.