Four homes on the Dundalk to Connolly commuter line from €250,000

2 The View, Oldbridge Manor, Drogheda, Co Meath

This A-rated four-bed home, built in 2020 in Glenvaeagh’s Oldbridge Manor development, has been well looked after by the owners who bought it when it was new. The quality of finish is evident throughout and is likely to appeal to most tastes. It has been brought to the market through agent Sherry FitzGerald Lannon with an asking price of €350,000. There has already been interest in the property, with bids above the asking price, said the agent, so interested parties should bear that in mind.

Extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), the property consists of a livingroom to the front of the ground floor and an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with French doors out to the back garden to the rear. There is also a toilet and utility room. Upstairs, the main bedroom is spacious with an en suite, as well as a second large double, two smaller doubles – one makes a great home office – and the main bathroom.

Walking distance from the river Boyne boardwalk and a short drive from Drogheda’s schools and amenities, Oldbridge Manor is also a 10-minute drive from Drogheda MacBride station, from where it takes in the region of an hour to reach Connolly station.

9 Moylaragh Avenue

9 Moylaragh Avenue, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace home with an attic conversion comes to the market with a fresh, modern interior in Balbriggan. Extending to 107sq m (1,152sq ft) with a C2 Ber, it is on the market through DNG Wall Tuckey, with a €360,000 asking price.

The property benefits from a long maintenance-free garden, laid in loose stones and paving, with a sunny south-facing aspect. The property consists of a porch and a sittingroom to the front, which opens on to the kitchen/diningroom; the current owners have created a little office nook under the stairs. The three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, lie on the first floor and the attic room would make a good office space or den.

Moylaragh is a 20-minute walk to Balbriggan station, and reached Connolly in about 30 minutes.

6 Hill Street East

6 Hill Street East, Dundalk, Co Louth

This three-bedroom town house is right in the heart of Dundalk town, walking distance from all amenities and a 15-minute walk from Dundalk station. A home in Dundalk is likely to suit a hybrid worker who only has to commute to Dublin city once or twice a week, with commuter services taking in the region of an hour and 35 minutes to reach Connolly, or just an hour for direct services.

Extending to 77sq m (829 sq ft) with a C1 Ber, 6 Hill Street East is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, seeking €250,000. The property is in great condition having been recently refurbished throughout. It consists of a sittingroom, the kitchen/diningroom, a bedroom and the bathroom on the ground floor, while an en suite bedroom and a third bedroom lie upstairs.

5 An Tearmann

5 An Tearmann, Sandy Road, Rush, Co Dublin

This three-bedroom terraced home benefits from being walking distance from the beach and the amenities of the town centre. On the market seeking €345,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Cumisky Kelly, 5 An Tearmann is a five-minute drive from Rush Lusk station with services reaching Connolly in about 30 minutes.

Extending to 96sq m (1,033sq ft) with a C3 Ber, the livingroom to the front of the property opens on to the kitchen/family room, which is bright thanks to a south-facing aspect. The kitchen units could do with a cosmetic upgrade to make the place feel more modern. There is also a toilet under the stairs. The three bedrooms are upstairs, and the main is en suite.