Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Westmeath and Galway

38 Woodlands Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin
€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald
This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). Located close to schools, the property is in need of updating and has a rear garden with a southwesterly aspect with views to the Dublin Mountains. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
79 Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
€425,000, Lansdowne Partnership
This one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft). Located on the third floor, the unit has a sunny west-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens, secure parking and a locked bike shed. Ber B3
On View: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie
28 Wyckham Park, Dundrum, Dublin 16
€645,000, DNG
This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). Located within walking distance to schools and the Luas, the property has a large side garden and generous south-facing rear garden, plus a half garage. Ber C2
On View: By appointment at dng.ie
Carlanstown, Finea, Co Westmeath
€325,000, Property Partners McDonnell
This detached three-bedroom farmhouse extends to 91sq m (979sq ft). Standing on three-quarters of an acre of mature and landscaped gardens overlooking a small lake, the property has a selection of outbuildings including a detached cottage. Ber G
On View: By appointment at propertypartners.ie
Aughrusmore, Claddaghduff, Co Galway
€95,000, Matt O’Sullivan
This three-bedroom cottage is in need of total renovation. Located about a 15-minute drive from Clifden, the site has super views over Omey Island and strand, and is close to a number of beaches. It may fit the criteria for the vacant property grant. Ber G
On View: By appointment at mattosullivan.com