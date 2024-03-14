Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Westmeath and Galway

This Glenageary home has views to the Dublin Mountains

38 Woodlands Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). Located close to schools, the property is in need of updating and has a rear garden with a southwesterly aspect with views to the Dublin Mountains. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This Ballsbridge apartment has a sunny west-facing balcony

79 Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€425,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft). Located on the third floor, the unit has a sunny west-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens, secure parking and a locked bike shed. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

This Dundrum home is close to schools

28 Wyckham Park, Dundrum, Dublin 16

€645,000, DNG

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). Located within walking distance to schools and the Luas, the property has a large side garden and generous south-facing rear garden, plus a half garage. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

This Westmeath property overlooks a small lake

Carlanstown, Finea, Co Westmeath

€325,000, Property Partners McDonnell

This detached three-bedroom farmhouse extends to 91sq m (979sq ft). Standing on three-quarters of an acre of mature and landscaped gardens overlooking a small lake, the property has a selection of outbuildings including a detached cottage. Ber G

On View: By appointment at propertypartners.ie

This Aughrusmore property is close to a number of beaches

Aughrusmore, Claddaghduff, Co Galway

€95,000, Matt O’Sullivan

This three-bedroom cottage is in need of total renovation. Located about a 15-minute drive from Clifden, the site has super views over Omey Island and strand, and is close to a number of beaches. It may fit the criteria for the vacant property grant. Ber G

On View: By appointment at mattosullivan.com