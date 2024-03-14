Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Westmeath and Galway

New to the market in Glenageary, Ballsbridge, Dundrum, Finea and Claddaghduff

This Glenageary home has views to the Dublin Mountains

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Mar 14 2024 - 05:30

38 Woodlands Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). Located close to schools, the property is in need of updating and has a rear garden with a southwesterly aspect with views to the Dublin Mountains. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This Ballsbridge apartment has a sunny west-facing balcony

79 Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€425,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft). Located on the third floor, the unit has a sunny west-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens, secure parking and a locked bike shed. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

READ MORE

This Dundrum home is close to schools

28 Wyckham Park, Dundrum, Dublin 16

€645,000, DNG

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). Located within walking distance to schools and the Luas, the property has a large side garden and generous south-facing rear garden, plus a half garage. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

This Westmeath property overlooks a small lake

Carlanstown, Finea, Co Westmeath

€325,000, Property Partners McDonnell

This detached three-bedroom farmhouse extends to 91sq m (979sq ft). Standing on three-quarters of an acre of mature and landscaped gardens overlooking a small lake, the property has a selection of outbuildings including a detached cottage. Ber G

On View: By appointment at propertypartners.ie

This Aughrusmore property is close to a number of beaches

Aughrusmore, Claddaghduff, Co Galway

€95,000, Matt O’Sullivan

This three-bedroom cottage is in need of total renovation. Located about a 15-minute drive from Clifden, the site has super views over Omey Island and strand, and is close to a number of beaches. It may fit the criteria for the vacant property grant. Ber G

On View: By appointment at mattosullivan.com

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

LATEST STORIES