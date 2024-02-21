Architectural gem on Harrington Street laid out as four flats for €1.25m

No 20 Harrington Street is located just around the corner from Camden Street in Dublin city centre.

Address : 20 Harrington Street, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

This distinctive property – located just around the corner from Camden Street in Dublin city centre – is one of four notable Edwardian houses along Harrington Street in Portobello. Numbers 17 to 20, all of which are protected structures, form a terrace on the south side of the street, just opposite the landmark St Kevin’s Church.

Dating from between 1890 and 1910, these two-bay, two-storey-over-basement houses with attics have impressive oriel windows and “form an idiosyncratic group on the south side of the street”, according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, adding that the properties “lend the streetscape a unique and appealing character”.

As it currently stands, number 20, a pre ‘63 investment property, is laid out as four self-contained units. Three one-bedroom units lie upstairs, while the unit at basement level (with own-door access to the front underneath the granite steps) has two bedrooms and access to the back garden.

No 20 Harrington Street forms part of a very distinctive terrace in the centre of Dublin city.

The property boasts lovely interiors that would benefit from some renovations.

The basement unit of No 20 has access to the rear garden.

The property boasts lovely interiors that have changed little since the house was constructed in 1890, and would now benefit from some renovations. Tall ceilings, coving and ceiling roses in perfect condition, not to mind the interesting Dutch colonial-style fireplaces and sublime craftsmanship in the oriel windows, are just some of the details that make this property special. The finest apartment is that on the top floor, as the urban streetscape views from the balcony are superb and a complete novelty for the location.

Furthermore, there is a commercial unit to the rear. Measuring 53sq m (570sq ft), the single-storey block has double doors to a rear laneway with roller shutters.

Its location, along with its distinctive architectural style – almost what you’d expect from a house in San Francisco or indeed New York – will clinch the deal for new owners. It is a 10-minute stroll to St Stephen’s Green, and just minutes’ walk from both Camden Street and Harcourt Street, where there’s access to the Luas Green Line.

While it is currently laid out as four apartments, which estate agent Owen Reilly reckons could generate a total of €120,000 in annual rental income, there is potential to develop the rear into another unit (subject to planning permission), or indeed to fully reinstate the house to a very fine single family home.

Kitchen and living area in the top-floor unit.

There's excellent views from the balcony on the top floor.

The property has a commercial unit to the rear with roller shutters.

New owners could alternatively decide to live in the house’s basement level – with the benefit of a back garden, the shed and lane access – and rent out the three units upstairs.

Either way, this property, now on the market though estate agent Owen Reilly seeking €1.25 million, is certain to generate good interest.