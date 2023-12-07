Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Cork and Galway

88 Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€495,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom midterrace cottage extending to 87sq m. The property, which dates from the early 1900s, has been fully renovated and now has a light-filled mezzanine, a courtyard, a Stira to the attic and a high-tech heating system. Ber C1

On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

44 Remleh Hall. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

44 Remleh Hall, Mount St Anne’s, Milltown, Dublin 6

€445,000, DNG

One-bedroom penthouse apartment extending to 65sq m. The unit has double glazing, a balcony overlooking communal gardens and a designated parking space. It is in a much-sought-after location adjacent to the Milltown Luas stop. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

91A Belmont Park

91A Belmont Park, Raheny, Dublin 5

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald Sutton

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 159sq m. This figure includes a basement, which has underfloor heating. There is also a double detached garage with roller shutters to the rear and an electric awning in the back garden. The property is close to Raheny village, the bus stop for the city and the Dart station. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Rose Cottage

Rose Cottage, Lisheen, Skibbereen, Co Cork

€300,000, Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 111sq m. The cottage-style property on one acre is a 10-minute drive from Skibbereen and a number of local piers such as Cunnamore Point and Turk Head. Ber G

On view Strictly by appointment at charlesmccarthy.com

Rinn

Rinn, Carraroe, Co Galway

€165,000, O’Donnellan & Joyce

Detached three-bedroom bungalow extending to 65sq m. The property, close to the village of Carraroe, needs upgrading. It is on a one-acre site, so has potential to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber G

On view Strictly by appointment at odj.ie