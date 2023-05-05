Sandymount strand views from a narrow site with big ideas for €1.045m

Address : 167B Strand Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,045,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Constructed in 2009, 167B Strand Road was built on one of the last infill sites on Sandymount’s Strand Road.

The brief for architect Shane Santry of SSA was to use the space – which was quite a narrow site – most effectively, make the house fit in with its neighbours and create a bright, functional space that maximised the light.

Hallway

KItchen

Living room

What now stands on the site is a three-bedroom house extending to 134sq m (1,442sq ft) where high ceilings, large picture windows and a glass-block wall help to bounce the light throughout the two storeys inside. Large windows to the back of the house also help to bring light in from its southwesterly elevation.

“One of the nicest things about the house is the sunrise each morning,” says the owner, who is looking for a new chapter after 14 years of calling number 167B home.

Bathroom

Bedroom to the front has great sea views

Rear garden

High ceilings in the Arena kitchen – which has Miele appliances and a Falcon range – creates a bright, airy feel and the owners sourced pop art in punchy colours by artist Daniel Dens to add warmth and interest to the room. Off the kitchen lies a good-sized utility and a home office is located off the entrance hall, as is the livingroom.

The livingroom is centred by a mosaic floor the owners imported from Italy. It is made from wenge – as are the doors at hall level – and has platinum ceramic detail for interest. This space also has access to the back garden.

Upstairs are three bedrooms: rooms to the back of the house have lots of light while the bedroom to the front benefits from wonderful views of the sea.

And besides its bright layout and a C1 Ber, the location of this property overlooking the strand will likely be the clincher for many. It also has covetable off street parking to the front.

Along with maritime views and the fact that it lies opposite a large green area, it’s a very convenient spot. The Dart at Sydney Parade is about a seven-minute walk, as are the health facilities and swimming pool at Westwood Gym, with the Aviva, the RDS and a plethora of bars, restaurants, schools and shops all within walking distance.

The contemporary property in turnkey condition in now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.045 million.