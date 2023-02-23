Victorian Dún Laoghaire home with everything on your doorstep for €1.495m

Address : 20 Clarinda Park, Dún Laoghaire Price : €1,495,000 Agent : DNG

A substantial Victorian two-storey over-basement mid-terrace home in an enviable location, this property on the west side of Clarinda Park in Dún Laoghaire, built in 1854, is just up from George’s Street, with a direct path down to the newly renovated baths.

Clarinda Park was one of the first squares to be built in this part of Dún Laoghaire, and the location and amenities on offer are exceptional; the square is full of tennis courts, the pier is just down the road, the People’s Park and transport links are only a short stroll away.

The house is on the market because the family who bought it two years ago as a Dublin base – for €1.28 million, according to the Property Price Register – have barely used it. The previous owner did most of the heavy lifting, undertaking an extensive and complete renovation, including rewiring, replumbing and reroofing. The uPVC windows were replaced with timber sash single-glazed ones, and shutters were also installed.

While the fireplaces are not original to the house, they are faithful to the era and were sourced from an antiques dealer on Francis Street.

Upon entering the fine hall, up granite steps, intricate ceiling roses and elaborate cornicing are in evidence everywhere. The house runs on an east-west axis, so the large drawingroom with a handsome black marble fireplace is flooded with morning light.

Behind the drawingroom is another reception room that would work as a family retreat with its lovely fireplace – or a more formal diningroom, given the extensive space in the basement downstairs.

The basement is now a luxurious living space, with a cast-iron stove installed to the front and a painted timber kitchen with a Rangemaster stove to the rear. A granite-topped island is in the centre of the kitchen and the floors are stone tiles. Under the stairs to the front garden there is a substantial storage area, good for shoes, boots and sports gear.

Steps lead from the end of the passage to the back garden, which is a small, sunny, west-facing courtyard. There is a gate in the old stone wall that gives access to a lane outside that leads to Corrig Avenue. There is disc permit parking outside on the square.

Both bathrooms in the house are on the returns and they were completely renovated by the previous owner, with beige stone tiles. The top floor has three bedrooms, the fireplaces are particularly beautiful and over-mantel mirrors show off and demonstrate the rooms’ proportions.

Wallpaper is used in all of the bedrooms, the small bedroom to the front has a particularly appealing pattern and design, and also a carefully installed bank of fitted wardrobes. If it wasn’t needed as a bedroom, the room would make a great dressingroom.

Ultimately, given its unparalleled location, its space, the lack of work to be undertaken – bar some light interior refreshes – this house will probably sell to buyers likely to spend many happy years here. Number 20 Clarinda Park West is Ber-exempt, has 287sq m (3,089sq ft) of space and is on the market through DNG, seeking €1.495 million.