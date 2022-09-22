Georgian estate, with a fireplace from the Ritz, at Clonleason House in Co Meath for €1.5m

READ MORE

Address : Clonleason House, Clonleason, Fordstown, Co Meath Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Knight Frank

View this property on MyHome.ie

There is little in the way of history about Clonleason House in Fordstown, which is about 10km from Kells in Co Meath. “We believe that it was originally connected to Drewstown House [a nearby pile attributed to architect Francis Bindon, by the late Knight of Glin] and, along with a similar house, was built for two sisters from Drewstown,” says the current owner of Clonleason.

With classical proportions of the Georgian era, the house is said to date from 1773. It was purchased by the current owners 35 years ago, and having enjoyed more than three decades at the country estate, they are now downsizing to be closer to family.

“It was renovated by a gentleman called Cobby Knight, who installed a fanlight originally from a house on Harcourt Street in Dublin. He also was said to have bought four fireplaces from the Ritz Hotel in London, and one of them is now in the house.” The fireplace from the Ritz now takes centre stage in the drawingroom, one of the standout features in the property due to its ornate plasterwork and period furnishings. Further plasterwork in the main hallway, illuminated by the fanlight, is equally impressive.

Drawing room with the fireplace from the Ritz hotel in London

Living room

Dining room

The new extension to the rear of the house was formerly a pigsty

The current owners built an extension in a space that was a former pigsty: “At the time we had no downstairs loo, and wanted another sittingroom. We also added a cloakroom, laundry room and wine cellar.” The space is just lovely and feels as if it was always meant to be part of the house.

Now extending to 268sq m (2,885sq ft), the property has four bedrooms within a classically symmetrical Georgian design.

Further accommodation can be found in a pretty gate lodge, which has in the past generated an income through short-term rentals. In fact, the lodge at Clonleason was included in the Sunday Times list of 50 Cool Cottages of England and Ireland. It cannot be seen (or indeed heard) from the main house and could also work for an au pair or as guest accommodation.

Gate lodge

The propery has six acres of gardens

Wine cellar

The property lies on six acres of gardens and has 56 acres of tillage and woodland

Approached via wrought iron gates and a gravelled avenue flanked by parkland, the two-storey house covered in Virginia creeper is set well away from the road so you don’t hear any traffic noise. The only sounds are those from the birds who have also made Clonleason their home in some of the very old trees in the landscaped grounds, such as two enormous oak trees — believed to be as old as the house — and some fine beech trees. “It is particularly beautiful in spring, when the snowdrops start off, followed by daffodils and then a huge area of bluebells,” says the owner.

A courtyard is home to numerous outbuildings, including a summer house, log store and three stables. The remaining lands, amounting to 22.6 hectares (56 acres), are in tillage and woodlands. They are supported by three large galvanised sheds, an open-plan hay barn and cattle crush, and produce barley on an annual basis.

The charming house, which has a Ber of E1 (the gate lodge is G), is located five minutes’ drive from Fordstown for amenities, while Kells and Navan are 10km and 18km, respectively, and Dublin is about an hour away via the N3. It has been launched for sale seeking €1.5 million through estate agent Knight Frank.