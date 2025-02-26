M7 corridor lands, with full planning for large logistics facility, guiding at €8.85m

An aerial view of the lands at Great Connell in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Developers, investors and owner-occupiers alike will be in interested in the sale of a prime land holding which has come to the market at Great Connell in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Located adjacent to the Keurig Dr Pepper facility and Primark’s (Penneys) all-island distribution hub, the site, which extends to 9.55 hectares (23.6 acres), comes to the market through agent CBRE with the benefit of full planning permission for an 11,148sq m (120,000sq ft) logistics unit. The property is guiding a price of €8.85 million, which equates to about €926,700 a hectare (€375,000 per acre).

A computer-generated image of the logistics facility approved for the lands at Great Connell

The site is zoned and serviced and is readily accessible from the M7 motorway, which is just a seven-minute drive away. Due diligence completed in preparation for the sale indicates the site’s potential to accommodate three additional warehouse units of 4,506sq m (48,500sq ft), 5,203sq m (56,000sq ft) and 5,574sq m (60,000sq ft).

“This is an excellent opportunity to acquire well-located industrial lands of scale with the benefit of planning permission,” Stephen Mellon of CBRE’s industrial and logistics division says.

“With a severe lack of suitably zoned industrial and logistics land along Dublin’s southwest corridor, both developers and owner-occupiers are being pushed further along the M7 in search of suitable land opportunities with connectivity to national road networks and strong labour pools.

“With Keurig Dr Pepper, Primark, Murphy, Lidl, DSV and Diageo all located in the immediate vicinity, Great Connell is a proven location for international businesses.”