Ballymount letting with corporate branding opportunity

A detached warehouse and office facility, located in a prime position close to Dublin’s M50, has come to the letting market quoting an annual rent of €250,000 (exclusive).

C1 & C2 Ballymount Cross Industrial Estate, in Dublin 12, comprise 2,139sq m (23,024sq ft) across a detached warehouse and office facility.

Located in a prime position with excellent profile to the M50, it offers “a fantastic corporate branding opportunity to an incoming occupier”, letting agent Harvey says.

The property benefits from loading access via three full-height automated doors, 5.5m clear internal height, a forecourt/marshalling area to the front and car parking to the rear, as well as two-storey offices and staff facilities.

READ MORE

Ballymount Cross Industrial Estate is located just off Ballymount Road upper, and is equidistant from junctions nine and 10 of the M50. It provides access to all main arterial routes to and from Dublin city, and neighbouring occupiers include Noyeks, MSS, McCulla Ireland and Furlong Flooring.

Hugh Herity, of letting agent Harvey said: “C1 & C2 Ballymount Cross offers unrivalled profile to the M50 in a strategic location. We expect the building will be of interest to a wide range of occupiers, due to its rare profile and the scarcity of units of this size available in the market”.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone