Want to live over the shops on Grafton Street? It could soon be possible

Fancy living over the shop on Grafton Street? And enjoying a sundowner on your own private roof terrace overlooking the busy shopping street?

Well, it could soon be a possibility thanks to an application from the developers of 4-5 Grafton Street, who have applied to change the use of the upper floors of the properties from commercial to residential.

The buildings were acquired by Brian McKiernan, a former chief executive of stockbrokers Davy, and Emer McKiernan along with a number of partnerships, back in 2023.

Now, according to a planning application, the proposed development will consist of two one-bedroom units, and two three-beds, as well as changing access areas to residential use. Plans also include a single-storey rooftop extension, as well as the creation of a private roof terrace at No 5, to serve unit 5b.

The proposed development is to utilise space overhead a unit formerly occupied by fast-food outlet Abrakebabra (likely to be replaced by KFC according to planning applications) and jewellery retailer Swarovski. The units are located at the start of the pedestrianised zone, close to Grafton Street’s intersection with Nassau Street.

According to the planning application, the proposals “provide for a high-quality residential development within an existing underutilised property, located in the city centre, within close proximity to existing services and public transport links”.

The units came to the market in March 2023 as part of the Grafton Port Collection, which was available in three lots for a combined price of €16 million. No 4 and 5 were available in one lot for offers more than €8.7 million. At the time, the upper floors comprised vacant office space of 238sq m (2,562sq ft).

While changing vacant retail/office space has often been cited as one possible route to increasing housing stock, the costs of redevelopment can be significant. It can work, however – Tuath Housing recently converted offices at the Plaza Building in Park West Business Park Dublin 12, delivering 86 social housing homes in the process.

There have been objections to the Grafton Street plans however, with a number of observations arguing that people living on the street is “out of the norm”, and against the street’s “cultural heritage”, and might negatively impact on the street’s reputation for busking/night-life.