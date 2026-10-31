Europe ‘must be ready’ to face security threats, warns Keir Starmer in Dublin

Europe has twice been caught asleep by failing to be ready for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ backing away from bankrolling its security, former British prime minister Keir Starmer has said in Dublin.

Speaking to the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce in Dublin’s City Hall, Starmer said Russia’s attack on Ukraine “exposed long-standing European weaknesses on defence and security”.

He said Europe was not ready for US president Donald Trump’s decision that “once and for all ... the US will no longer bankroll our European security”.

Starmer, who resigned from 10 Downing Street three months ago, said: “We have to catch up.”

The former Labour leader was honoured at the event for his role in restoring Anglo-Irish relations from the difficulties that were created by the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum.

Starmer spent several days in Dublin this week meeting senior business leaders and senior politicians, including a meeting in Government Buildings with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

During his engagements, Starmer, who is mentioned as being interested in becoming Nato’s next head, argued that European countries must work more closely together on common challenges, including defence, security, tech and energy.

[ Minister wants role for Irish Navy in EU mission targeting Russia shadow fleetOpens in new window ]

Starmer is credited with playing a key role in restoring relations between Dublin and London during his time as prime minister, especially by establishing an annual UK-Ireland summit that has kick-started co-operation on several fronts.

Speaking at Friday night’s dinner, Starmer said: “I will say here what I have said to European leaders. This is about responding to a permanent change of affairs, not an aberration of the Trump presidency.

“Things will not go back to the way they were before. That doesn’t mean the US relationship is no longer important. On the contrary, the military, security and intelligence alliance is far too strong for that.

“But it does mean enabling Europe to take on far more responsibility for its own defence and security. Increased defence spending is a part of that, but the challenge goes far beyond that.

“We need to build up pan-European co-operation and co-ordination on defence and security – a common security framework as much as a common market.

“The EU is changing to respond to that, but it cannot be the EU alone when Europe’s periphery is core to its defence.

“Britain must be central to that project. We are one of two nuclear powers. We are a leading Nato member. We have a viable next-generation fighter jet programme. And we are pledged to work alongside European allies to guarantee security in Ukraine.

“Ireland and the UK stand side by side in the coalition of the willing with Ukraine, working together to guarantee and shape the security of our Continent.

“I hope and believe that Britain’s relationship with its friends and allies can and should be strengthened by this urgent and common security project,” he added.