Patrick O’Donovan will continue in Cabinet when he recovers from illness, Harris says

Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan will continue to serve in Cabinet when he recovers from illness, Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

O’Donovan remains at University Hospital Limerick after being taken ill on Tuesday. He was to hospital by ambulance while hosting an informal meeting of EU telecoms ministers.

Earlier that day, O’Donovan had hit back at “betrayal” in his party following reports of private discussions on whether his health could preclude him from serving in Government.

He was previously hospitalised during the summer while on an official trip to Brussels. O’Donovan was diagnosed with epilepsy 10 years ago.

In a statement on Friday night, Harris, who is currently on paternity leave, said O’Donovan was “a valued member” of the Government and would continue to serve.

“Following an update from Minister Patrick O’Donovan’s family this evening, on behalf of Fine Gael, I want to acknowledge and thank members and supporters for their well wishes for Patrick and his family in recent days,” he said.

“While he remains in hospital, Patrick continues to receive fantastic care from the staff of the HSE at University Hospital Limerick. We are all hoping for his swift recovery and return to work as soon as is possible.

“Patrick is a valued member of Fine Gael and the Cabinet. He has served the people of Limerick and this party with pride for over two decades.

“I have been pleased to appoint him on two occasions to Cabinet and he serves with distinction in a key Government department and naturally will continue to do so.”

Harris said the party – both in Limerick and nationally – was “behind him”, and wished O’Donovan and his family well “during this challenging period”.

“Patrick has been incredibly open about the challenges he has faced with his health,” Harris said.

“I have seen first-hand how, despite those challenges, he has worked diligently and competently in every role he has been entrusted with and it is my firm belief that will continue long into the future.”

Harris added: “Commentary about his health and political future by anonymous sources was hurtful, has no place in the Fine Gael party and will not be tolerated.

“While I am on paternity leave, I remain in contact with his family. l look forward to welcoming Patrick back to his Cabinet duties as soon as possible.”

A statement by O’Donovan’s family on his Instagram page said he was undergoing treatment.

“Patrick’s interdisciplinary team at University Hospital Limerick are working with him to ensure his return to his department as soon as new treatment has bedded down,” it said.

“He is heartened by the support for his long-term Cabinet career demonstrated by his colleagues.”

O’Donovan has previously spoken about his experience living with the condition.

Before being hospitalised on this occasion, the Co Limerick TD had hit back against critics within his own party, Fine Gael, accusing those who commented on his health of “the ultimate in betrayal”.

He was responding to briefings against him in coverage of the budget rows he became embroiled in last week.

In addition to questions over his temperament, a Fine Gael TD was quoted at the weekend suggesting that people within the parliamentary party were questioning whether O’Donovan was healthy enough to continue in his role.

A Cabinet source in the party was quoted as suggesting a discussion on whether he was “well enough” to retain his portfolio was likely.

O’Donovan had been at the centre of a post-budget controversy after first failing to secure funding to support his heavily publicised culture card initiative for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Then, he was again in the headlines after providing RTÉ with €20 million less in funding than agreed under the terms of a 2024 deal with the troubled national broadcaster.