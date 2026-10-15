Patrick O’Donovan remains in intensive care after taking ill on Tuesday

Patrick O’Donovan recently hit back against critics within Fine Gael, accusing those who commented on his health of 'the ultimate in betrayal'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan remains in intensive care in hospital after being taken ill on Tuesday.

It is understood he is being cared for in University Hospital Limerick. He was hospitalised after being taken ill while hosting an informal meeting of EU telecoms ministers.

A planned press conference was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

O’Donovan, who is Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, was hospitalised after becoming unwell during an official trip to Brussels this summer.

He has previously spoken about his experience living with epilepsy, which he was diagnosed with more than 10 years ago.

Before being hospitalised on Tuesday, the Co Limerick TD had hit back against critics within his own party, accusing those who commented on his health of “the ultimate in betrayal”.

He was responding to briefings against him in coverage of the budget rows he became embroiled in last week.

In addition to questions over his temperament, a Fine Gael TD was quoted at the weekend suggesting that people within the parliamentary party were questioning whether O’Donovan was healthy enough to continue in his role.

A Cabinet source in the party was quoted as suggesting a discussion on if he was “well enough” to stay in his role was likely.

O’Donovan had been at the centre of a post-budget controversy after first failing to secure funding to support his heavily-publicised “culture card” initiative for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Then, he was again in the headlines after providing RTÉ with €20 million less in funding than agreed under the terms of a 2024 deal with the troubled national broadcaster.