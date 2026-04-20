Byelections likely to be called this week for polling date of May 22nd

The Electoral Commission said it would launch voter registration drives in Dublin Central and Galway West. File photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Two byelections in Dublin Central and Galway West are expected to be called by the Government this week, with polling day likely to be named as Friday, May 22nd.

Fine Gael is expected to move the writ for Dublin Central in the Dáil on Wednesday, with the Minister for Housing and Local Government James Browne likely to nominate May 22nd as polling day. This would mean a four week campaign before voting takes place.

Both contests will be held on the same date.

The byelection was triggered after former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe resigned his Dublin Central seat to take up a senior role with the World Bank and also required to fill the Galway West seat vacated by President Catherine Connolly.

Once polling day has been set, nominations for candidates will be opened. Some parties have already selected their candidates in expectation of May byelections, with campaigns informally under way in the two constituencies.

In Galway, Fine Gael’s Sean Keane, Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan, independent Sheila Garrity – representing the group that campaigned for Catherine Connolly – and Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas are thought to be the early front runners.

Other candidates include independents Thomas Welby and Mike Cubbard, Fianna Fáil’s Cillian Keane, Labour’s Helen Ogbu, Aontú’s Orla Nugest, the Greens’ Niall Murphy, the Social Democrats’ Mide Nic Fhionnlaoich and PBP’s Denman Rooke.

In Dublin Central, there is likely to be much attention again paid to the candidacy of Gerry Hutch, the gangland figure known as the Monk, who narrowly failed to win a seat at the general election. However, many observers feel that with transfers vital in a byelection where there is only one seat up for grabs, Hutch will find it more difficult this time.

Other candidates in Dublin Central include Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan, Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam (currently Lord Mayor of Dublin), Fianna Fáil’s John Stephens, independents Malachy Steenson and Colm Flood, the Social Democrats’ Daniel Ennis, the Greens’ Janet Horner, PBP’s Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Labour’s Ruth O’Dea, and Aontú’s Ian Noel Smyth.

Byelections are required within six months of a seat becoming vacant, so the Government has waited until almost the last moment before calling them.

Earlier on Monday, the Electoral Commission said it would launch voter registration drives in Dublin Central and Galway West in advance of the byelections to encourage voter participation.